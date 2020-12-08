Here is a capsule look at the Six Rivers West Conference boys basketball season:
BELMONT
Coach — Colin Price (1st year)
2019-20 record — 9-14
Key returner — Waylon Palzkill (6-2, Jr.), Mitch Douglas (5-11, Sr.), Nate Millin (6-3, Sr.), Travian Rucker (5-10, Sr.), Casin Carey (6-0, Soph.), Ty Palzkill (6-2, Jr.)
Outlook — The Braves will have a new head coach for the second straight year, as Brad Solberg took on the head girls basketball position in Darlington after coaching the Braves for one season. Price will have to replace three starters lost to graduation, and will look to Waylon Palzkill (7.2 ppg) and Douglas (4 ppg) to lead the offense.
BENTON
Coach — David Neis (2nd year)
2019-20 record — 15-10
Key returners — Dominic Cummins (6-1, Sr.), Nick Brant (6-0, Sr.), Jake Fawcett (5-8, Sr.), Rex Blaine (6-4, Soph.)
Outlook — The Zephyrs will have to overcome youth and inexperience following the loss of four of their starters to graduation. Cummins is the lone returner, averaging 8 points per game.
CASSVILLE
Coach — Jacob Bernetzke (7th year)
2019-20 record — 3-19
Key returners — Robby Roe (5-11, Jr.), Cameron Schmitz (6-3, Sr.), Raz Okey (6-0, Soph.), Cody Klein (6-0, Jr.)
Outlook — The Comets will look to improve on last year’s three-win season with the help of returning leading scorer Roe (11.6 ppg).
POTOSI
Coach — Mike Uppena (19th year)
2019-20 record — 19-7
Key players — Jack Kaiser (6-2, Sr.), Logan Uppena (6-3, Jr.), Sam Udelhofen (5-11, Soph.), Levi Groom (5-11, Jr.), Gavin Wunderlin (6-3, Fr.)
Outlook — The Chieftains lost all five starters to graduation from last year’s team that took second place in the Six Rivers West and advanced to the sectional semifinal. With just three seniors on the team, the Chieftains will rely on underclassmen to fill some large roles early on, with Udelhofen and Wunderlin in the starting line-up. Consistent scoring and taking care of the ball are concerns for Uppena.
RIVER RIDGE
Coach — Tom Neises (2nd year)
2019-20 record — 20-5
Key returners — Lance Nichols (6-6, Sr.), David Nies (6-5, Jr.), Logan Drone (6-2, Jr.), Braden Crubel (5-11, Soph.), Ethan Hunt (6-1, Sr.), Ian Adrian (5-10, Jr.)
Outlook — The reigning Six Rivers West champ returns three players who saw time in an ever-changing starting lineup last season. Gone is honorable mention all-state guard Cole Crubel, but the experienced play of Nichols, Drone, Hunt and Nies will be key for the Wolves.
SHULLSBURG
Coach — Luke Tyson (4th year)
2019-20 record — 12-12
Key returners — Brandon Hoppman (5-11, Sr.), Chandler Kelly (6-1, Sr.), Brendan Kudronowicz (6-1, Sr.), Niko Karavergos (5-11, Sr.), Jack Charles (6-2, Sr.), Russell Hauser (6-2, Sr.), Michael Turpin (5-9, Sr.), Randy Ruelas (6-0, Sr.)
Outlook — The Miners return nearly all of their scoring from last season, led by all-conference guards Hoppman (16.5 ppg) and Kelly (15.1 ppg). Tyson expects the eight seniors on the roster to take on bigger leadership roles.