Hempstead delivered its most convincing win of the season on Tuesday in front of its home crowd at Moody Gymnasium.
Dani Kurth had eight kills and five blocks, Olivia Lewis and Natalie Kamerude added 15 digs apiece, and Maggie Nevins chipped in 12 assists as the Mustangs (4-10) swept the Warriors (1-11), 25-23, 25-16, 25-13.
Western Dubuque 3, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2 -- At Epworth, Iowa: Libby Lansing contributed 17 kills, five blocks and three aces, Ava Demmer added 48 assists and Ella Meyer had 36 digs as the Class 4A No. 5-ranked Bobcats (10-2) survived the Class 5A No. 15 Cougars (7-8) in a thriller, 25-6, 25-19, 20-25, 19-25, 15-11. Hailey Wulfekuhle and Erica Ernzen added 12 kills apiece for WD.
Dubuque Wahlert 3, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2 -- At Wahlert: Anna Roling hit for 17 kills and Meghan McDonald added 10 more, Olivia Donovan chipped in 45 assists and Liliana Marrero-O'Hea delivered 21 digs as the Class 3A No. 14-ranked Golden Eagles (7-6) battled past the J-Hawks (1-9), 22-25, 25-19, 17-25, 25-21, 15-11.
Beckman Catholic 3, Northeast Goose Lake 0 —At Dyersville, Iowa: The Trailblazers (13-5) breezed past the Rebels in straight sets, 25-16, 25-19, 25-16.
West Branch 3, Cascade 0 — At West Branch, Iowa: Alyssa Lux had 11 digs and Claudia Noonan added 10 assists, but the Cougars were swept, 25-10, 25-17, 25-16.
Mount Vernon 3, West Delaware 1 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Hawks (13-8) fell in four sets to the Mustangs, 22-25, 25-15, 25-22, 30-28.
Scales Mound 2, East Dubuque 0 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Emily Weiderholt served up five aces, smashed six kills and had five blocks to lead the Hornets past the Warriors, 25-14, 25-15. Rachel Anger delivered 16 kills for East Dubuque.
Stockton 2, River Ridge (Ill.) 0 —At Hanover, Ill.: The Blackhawks swept the Wildcats, 25-14, 25-23 in Northwest Upstate Illini Conference action.
Cuba City 3, Riverdale 0 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Ella Vosberg downed nine kills, and Ella McKinley had 10 digs and 17 assists to lead the Cubans over Riverdale, 25-11, 25-15, 25-18.
Southwestern 3, Iowa-Grant 0 —At Livingston, Wis.: Deanna Ramaker dished out 28 assists, Bailey Schneider delivered 17 kills and Ally Stanton provided 10 digs to lead the Wildcats to a sweep, 25-15, 25-22, 25-16.
River Ridge (Wis.) 3, Potosi 0 —At Patch Grove, Wis.: The Chieftans were swept by River Ridge in Six Rivers Conference action, 25-22, 25-16, 25-14.
Highland 3, Shullsburg 0 —At Shullsburg, Wis.: Olivia Brown had 25 digs, Emily Wiegel added 22, but the Miners were swept, 25-23, 25-22, 25-17.
Benton 3, Belmont 2 — At Benton, Wis.: Jocelyn Cummins had 14 kills, 13 digs and seven aces as the Zephyrs outlasted the Braves on Tuesday, 19-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-15, 15-9.
GIRLS PREP SWIMMING
Cedar Falls 113, Dubuque Hempstead 70 — At DSCD Aquatic Center: Kenzie Tomkins (26.78) won the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle (58.44), but the Mustangs fell to Cedar Falls. Grace Kolker (diving), Callie Dolphin (100 butterfly), Emma Oberhoffer (100 breaststroke) and Kate Duehr (500 freestyle) also won individual events for Hempstead.
prep golf
East Dubuque 172, Stockton 186 —At East Dubuque, Ill.: Jacob Lange was the medalist with a 1-over-par 36 to lead the Warriors over the Blackhawks. Bennet Graves contributed a 41 for East Dubuque, while Jared Dvorak paced Stockton with a 39.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Clarke 2, Mount Mercy 0 —At Burrows Field: Clarke (4-1-1) won its third straight match behind goals from Genevieve Cruz and Shannon Catchur.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
William Penn 3, Clarke 1 — At Kehl Center: Jessica Schaad floored 20 kills, Rachel Haubert added 12 and Maddy Melvin contributed nine, but the Pride (3-8, 0-4 Heart of America) fell in four sets at home, 25-20, 16-25, 25-23, 25-20.
