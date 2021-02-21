Cade Messer doesn’t just watch a game on television anymore.
The Western Dubuque senior studies it, carefully picking up tips and ideas that can make his production even better.
Messer is the catalyst behind the school’s livestream productions of boys and girls home basketball games this winter, and the product being put out on the WDBobcat Activities page on YouTube is much more than your typical high school livestream.
“The more and more I watch a sports broadcast, I watch it a whole different way now,” said Messer, who runs cross country and track for the Bobcats. “I notice the phrases they say, and when I see graphics, I take pictures of the ones I like. I watch ESPN and try to find things that would enhance our production. I’m trying to make it as close to ESPN, basically as professional as I can. That’s my mindset with it.”
With the coronavirus pandemic limiting spectators at home basketball games, WD fourth-year athletic director Tyler Lown pinpointed Messer as a perfect candidate for a student to have the opportunity to run the show.
“We’re always looking for ways to work with the kids,” Lown said. “Ben Ressler teaches a TV production class, and we’ve been talking about it for a year now to get a livestream going. Cade had a work study in the athletic department and we targeted him for this. But really, I had no idea it was going to be like this. Cade has taken this and run with it.”
With the help of high school math teacher Sara Blair and her husband, Bryan — who hold experience in technology — the Bobcats found the perfect front man in Messer to get the livestream off the ground.
“For the first two or three days, I just worked on video boards, but eventually they asked if I wanted to do the livestream,” Messer said. “I just thought it was great because I could get in and watch the game, since spectators were limited. Bryan and Sara showed me the ropes and I just kind of took it from there.
“It was handed to me. Anything I want to do with it, I can do it. New graphics, live stats, just about anything. We’re just thankful for (Sara and Bryan) and all the help they’ve given to us with this.”
And it turns out, Messer’s next goal was to recruit his friends to help provide a better experience for his viewers. He wanted it to be more than just one camera with one angle shooting the entire game, so Messer needed to assemble his own crew.
“I just have to thank Cade, as he really started it out for me and asked me to come to the games and help,” said Jax Stelzer, a senior standout golfer for the Bobcats. “Part of it was being in my senior year, I really wanted to get around and see all the athletes perform. This is my last go-round, and I want to see all of our great athletes perform here. Cade had this idea, and I think it sounded great.”
That thought process resonated with fellow Bobcats, and suddenly Messer had quite the production crew on his hands to allow for the livestream to be taken to the next level.
“It’s honestly kind of amazing how many people have been willing to help with it,” Messer said. “I asked one of my cross country teammates, Derek Fangmann, if he wanted to help me with the scoreboard, and by the third or fourth livestream, we had four or five guys helping. Now it’s a 10-person crew with two floor cameras, two cameras up in the crow’s nest, and we’re doing play-by-play. It’s cool to have all these others experience this.”
Messer does play-by-play and color commentary along with Eric Monahan, a fellow senior who plays football and soccer at WD. They wear dress shirts and ties and even call the action in front of a green screen for the use of more graphics.
“Cade and Eric do the play-by-play, and it’s just great to see the education the kids are getting,” Lown said. “We’ve even had sponsors that have helped with the financials. It’s really something.”
Stelzer stands as the production manager among a crew of Bobcats who each are involved in athletics themselves. Ethan Blair (sr., wrestling, football and track), Max Naumann (sr., golf and soccer), Meg Besler (sr., volleyball, tennis and softball), Sara Horsfield (sr., bowling and softball), Sydney Kennedy (sr., softball) and Ella Schindler (sr., volleyball and track) all run cameras, while Horsfield chips in on the production side. Fangmann (soph., cross country and track) researches stats and information for use on the show.
“We’ve really started to click and get everything going in a more industrial fashion,” said Stelzer, who as production manager switches the stream between cameras and calls up graphics. “Cade really took off with this. Bryan and Sara have been there throughout the whole way. It’s really gone to the next level, and I’m just glad to be a part of it any way possible.”
There’s no halftime break, either, as the production includes a full halftime show with stats and keys to the game. And don’t go thinking they’re completely biased toward WD. When a Clear Creek-Amana player scored his 1,000th career point against the Bobcats on Feb. 9, the crew had a graphic keyed up and ready to recognize his accomplishment.
“They even research their opponents thoroughly,” Lown said. “Not too many high schools stay neutral and keep the focus on both programs. They keep it very professional on their part.”
The process and experience have given the athletes a whole new perspective on the broadcasting aspects of viewing sports.
“Looking at the type of process it takes to broadcast sporting events, it changes the light on how you view any sporting broadcast,” Stelzer said. “You get to do it yourself and live in the moment. Controlling what is seen by your viewers is something I’ll always remember. It’s inspiring me to open my eyes to different things.”
Messer’s leadership in the project may very well have pushed him into a new career path.
“Before this, I had my sights set on turf grass management or sports management,” Messer said. “As of late though, I’ve fallen in love with this. I love doing all of it. If I could do floor camera or produce, and then switch back and forth and do graphics, too, I would. I wish I could do it all, but I can’t, and that’s the reality.
“It’s something I definitely want to pursue in college. I really enjoy the broadcasting team, maybe even getting into broadcasting or production for ESPN. That’s my dream scenario.”
Lown doesn’t see why that wouldn’t be possible for him.
“Cade’s thinking this might be a career for him,” he said. “Cade came into the fold and really made it his passion. We targeted him for this because we knew he would be the right one for it, but even we couldn’t imagine where he’d take it. He has an unbelievable passion for this.”
The livestream is held just during home games, so it could see its season finale this week during Monday’s boys substate game against Benton Community, or in the next round back in Epworth on Thursday.
“It’s beyond my expectations, and the credit all goes to the kids,” Lown said. “It’s a learning experience and a service to our community. It’s a great life lesson that they could step out of their comfort zone and articulate spots of what’s happening in a game to our audience. I’m so proud of these kids and the amount of people involved. They’ve set high expectations for the future. We definitely want to keep it moving as an opportunity well beyond the classroom at WD High School.
“Our vision is to continue this in some fashion for our spring and future events.”
The bar has been raised for Bobcat athletics livestreams, and it’s one that may never be cleared.
“I think it’s kind of cool, but I haven’t thought about it too much,” Messer said. “Every week I’m just trying to strive for more. I’m a super competitive person. I scout other livestreams in the state and I want to be the best. That’s what I keep pushing for, to be the best prep livestream in the state. I just want to make it the best that we can.”