Nick Marolf, of Moscow, Iowa, returned to Victory Lane for the second time in the Dubuque Speedway season on Sunday night, when he outlasted the 20-car field in the 25-lap IMCA Late Model feature.
Marolf won for the first time at Dubuque since May 15. Sunday night marked the 10th night of racing at the speedway this season.
Justin Kay, of Wheatland, Iowa, finished second after winning three of the previous five features at Dubuque.
Joel Callahan, of Dubuque; Luke Merfeld, of Dubuque; and Eric Pollard, of Peosta, Iowa, completed the top-five finishers.
Jeff Larson, of Freeport, Ill., earned his first win of the Dubuque season in the 20-lap Modified feature. Timmy Current, of Bernard, Iowa, finished second, followed by Matt Gansen, of Zwingle, Iowa; Ryan Duhme, of LaMotte, Iowa; and Sean Rupp, of Georgetown, Wis.
Troy Bauer, of Monticello, Iowa, won his second 15-lap IMCA SportMod feature in as many weeks and his fourth of the season, which is in its 10th week. Tyler Soppe, of Sherrill, Iowa; Grant Manthe, of Freeport, Ill.; Matt Stagman, of Shullsburg, Wis.; and Jerry Miles, of Bernard, Iowa, rounded out the top five.
Kyle Jared, of Troy Mills, Iowa, recorded his first 15-lap IMCA Hobby Stock win of the Dubuque season. He outlasted Jimmy Doescher, of Hollandale, Wis.; Daniel Wauters, of Tipton, Iowa; Don Wilson, of Platteville, Wis.; and Marshall VanDeVegte, of Manchester, Iowa, in the feature.
Scott Busch, of Cuba City, Wis., finished first in the 10-lap Mini Late Model feature for his debut trip to Victory Lane at Dubuque this season. The top five also included Chase Brunscheen, of Dyersville, Iowa; Dale Schwamman, of Fort Atkinson, Iowa; Ethan Kammerude, of Hazel Green, Wis.; and Ray Costello, of Camanche, Iowa.
Keith Keltner, of Anamosa, Iowa, captured the 10-lap 2-Man Cruiser feature. The other three finishers were runner-up Corey VanDerwilt, of Sully, Iowa; Paul Fleming, of Elkader, Iowa; and Dan Vorwald, of Colesburg, Iowa.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Farley 2, East Dubuque 1 — At Farley, Iowa: Andy Seabrooke, Tony Anstoetter and Jacob Murray had two hits apiece, and the Hawks scratched out a run in the bottom of the seventh to win the Prairie League. Derek Hardin edged Angel Reyes in a pitchers’ duel.
Peosta 5, Cascade 2 — At Cascade, Iowa: Bryn Vantiger had three hits, and Connor Grant, Payton Quagliano and Ryan Lehmann added two each as the Cubs won the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League game. Nolan Baumhover struck out five in a complete-game two-hitter. Logan Otting homered for the Reds.
SEMI-PRO SOCCER
Med City Football Club 2, Union Dubuque 1 — At Rochester, Minn.: Patrick Asamoah gave Dubuque a first-half lead, but Med City tied it late in the first half and added another goal after the intermission to pull out the victory.