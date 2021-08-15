After a season disrupted by the coronavirus, it felt good just to be back to normal again and have the opportunity to enjoy a full season of high school baseball.
From the early spring in Illinois and Wisconsin to the late July heat and humidity in Iowa, they gave us plenty of memorable moments.
The last two teams standing, Dubuque Wahlert and Dubuque Hempstead, led the Telegraph Herald’s annual All-Area Baseball Team with four selections each.
Here is a capsule look at the first-team honorees, in alphabetical order:
JAKE BROSIUS
School — Dubuque Wahlert
Position — Outfield
Grade — Senior
Honors — Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 3A second-team all-state; Iowa Print Sports Writers Association Class 3A first-team all-state; IHSBCA Class 3A first-team all-Northeast District; Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division unanimous first team.
Statistics — .378 (54-for-143), 11 doubles, 6 triples, 13 home runs (school record, tied for state lead), 52 RBIs, 23-for-28 stolen bases, 114 total bases (tied for third in state).
KANNON COAKLEY
School — Maquoketa
Position — Catcher
Grade — Senior
Honors — IHSBCA Class 3A second-team all-state; IPSWA Class 3A first-team all-state; IHSBCA Class 3A first-team all-Southeast District; WaMaC Conference East Division unanimous first team.
Statistics — .486 (52-for-107), 22 doubles (led state), 2 triples, 3 home runs, 39 RBIs, 15 walks, .813 slugging percentage, .547 on base percentage.
ELI GREEN
School — Cascade
Position — Pitcher
Grade — Senior
Honors — IHSBCA Class 2A second-team all-state; IHSBCA Class 2A first-team all-Northeast District; River Valley Conference Elite Team.
Statistics — 6-1, 1.26 ERA, 78 strikeouts, 44 1/3 innings; .314 (27-for-86), 11 doubles, 16 RBIs.
GAVIN GUNS
School — Dubuque Senior
Position — Infield
Grade — Senior
Honors — IPSWA Class 4A third-team all-state; IHSBCA Class 4A first-team all-Northeast District; MVC Valley Division unanimous first team.
Statistics — .445 (49-for-110), 8 doubles, 1 home run, 21 walks, 21 RBIs, 12-for-16 stolen bases.
OWEN HUEHNERGARTH
School — Dyersville Beckman
Position — Catcher
Grade — Junior
Honors — IHSBCA Class 2A second-team all-Northeast District; WaMac Conference East Division second team.
Statistics — .333 (37-for-111), 7 doubles, 3 triples, 2 home runs, 46 RBIs, 20 walks, 18 runners caught stealing (third in state).
DOMINIK MCVAY
School — Mineral Point
Position — Outfield
Grade — Junior
Honors — Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association first-team all-state (all classes, one team); WBCA first-team all-Southwest District; SWAL first-team.
Statistics — .532 batting average, 8 home runs, 20 stolen bases, 55 runs scored, 28 RBIs.
LOGAN RUNDE
School — Dubuque Hempstead
Position — Outfield
Grade — Senior
Honors — IHSBCA Class 4A second-team all-state; IPSWA Class 4A second-team all-state; IHSBCA Class 4A first-team all-Northeast District; MVC Valley Division unanimous first team.
Statistics — .414 (48-for-116), 12 doubles, 3 triples, 3 home runs, 40 RBIs, 26 walks, .647 slugging percentage, 11-for-11 stolen bases; 6-1, 2.79 ERA, 59 strikeouts, 47 2/3 innings, .192 opponents batting average.
ZACH SABERS
School — Dubuque Hempstead
Position — Utility
Grade — Senior
Honors — MVC Valley Division first team.
Statistics — .280 (30-for-107), 8 doubles, 1 home run, 16 RBIs, 36 walks (tied for fifth in state), .497 on-base percentage, 15-for-15 stolen bases; 2-0, 1.08 ERA, 20 strikeouts, 13 innings.
AARON SAVARY
School — Dubuque Wahlert
Position — Pitcher
Grade — Junior
Honors — IHSBCA Class 3A first-team all-state; IPSWA Class 3A first-team all-state; IHSBCA Class 3A first-team all-Northeast District; MVC Mississippi Division unanimous first team.
Statistics — 9-1, 1.27 ERA, 96 strikeouts, 15 walks, 66 innings (tied for 10th in state), .136 opponents’ batting average; .319 (38-for-119), 9 doubles, 2 triples, 6 home runs, 32 RBIs.
TREY SCHABER
School — Dubuque Hempstead
Position — First base
Grade — Senior
Honors — MVC Valley Division first team.
Statistics — .366 (37-for-101), 11 doubles, 1 home run, 28 RBIs, 18 walks, .989 fielding percentage.
COLE SMITH
School — Dubuque Senior
Position — Infield
Grade — Senior
Honors — IHSBCA Class 4A second-team all-Northeast District; MVC Valley Division first team.
Statistics — .348 (40-for-115), 6 doubles, 1 home run, 13 RBIs, 20 walks, 21-for-21 stolen bases; 1-1, 2.42 ERA, 28 strikeouts, 26 innings.
KELLEN STROHMEYER
School — Dubuque Hempstead
Position — Infield
Grade — Junior
Honors — IHSBCA Class 4A second-team all-state; IPSWA Class 4A first-team all-state; IHSBCA Class 4A first-team all-Northeast District; MVC Valley Division unanimous first team.
Statistics — .427, 61 hits (school record, tied for eighth in state), 143 at-bats, 15 doubles, 3 triples, 3 home runs, 32 RBIs, 19 walks, .636 slugging percentage, 22-for-22 stolen bases.
LIAM STUMPF
School — Mineral Point
Position — Infield
Grade — Senior
Honors — WBCA honorable mention all-state; WBCA Division 3 Southwest District player of the year; WBCA first-team all-Southwest District; academic all-district; SWAL first-team.
Statistics — 12-0, 1.19 ERA, 90 strikeouts, 28 walks.
BRADY TEMPLETON
School — Bellevue Marquette
Position — Outfield
Grade — Senior
Honors — IPSWA Class 1A third-team all-state; IHSBCA Class 1A second-team all-Northeast District; Tri-Rivers Conference East Division player of the year.
Statistics — .527 (39-for-74), 12 doubles, 1 triple, 29 RBIs, 21 walks, .716 slugging percentage, .647 on-base percentage (ninth in state), 25-for-26 stolen bases; 4-2, 5.16 ERA, 39 strikeouts, 20 1/3 innings.
JACK WALSH
School — Dubuque Wahlert
Position — Utility
Grade — Sophomore
Honors — IHSBCA Class 3A third-team all-state; IPSWA Class 3A second-team all-state; IHSBCA Class 3A first-team all-Northeast District; MVC Mississippi Division second team.
Statistics — .381 (43-for-113), 8 doubles, 27 RBIs, 30 walks; 3-1, 1.95 ERA, 13 strikeouts, 14 1/3 innings.
JARED WALTER
School — Dubuque Wahlert
Position — Pitcher
Grade — Senior
Honors — IHSBCA Class 3A second-team all-Northeast District; MVC Mississippi Division second team.
Statistics — .307 (40-for-130), 11 doubles, 2 triples, 3 home runs, 29 RBIs, 24 walks; 5-3, 2.80 ERA, 67 strikeouts, 60 innings.