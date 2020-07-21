FARLEY, Iowa — It had been three weeks since Cedar Falls last played a baseball game.
The Tigers sure didn’t look like it.
Zach Neese pitched effectively into the seventh inning and the Tigers withstood a late rally to defeat Western Dubuque, 4-3, in the Iowa Class 4A Substate 3 semifinals on Monday at Farley Park.
The Tigers (6-1) advanced to play at top-seeded Cedar Rapids Kennedy (14-5) at 7 p.m. Wednesday, while Western Dubuque bowed out at 7-6 and finished two wins shy of a third straight trip to state.
“In practice we’ve been working as hard as we could, knowing we might be a little rusty at first,” said Neese, who fanned six and allowed five hits. “We kept the same energy and played like we played at the beginning of the year and treated it like any other game.
“After seeing how we played the first six games of the season, I felt we had a chance all the way. Our team knows how to battle and we’ve always had that energy, so it doesn’t surprise me we played as well as we did tonight.”
Both teams saw their seasons interrupted by COVID-19 quarantines. Cedar Falls hadn’t played since a doubleheader split with Western Dubuque on June 25 and received a forfeit on Friday because Dubuque Senior had its season ended prematurely by a positive test result. Western Dubuque returned from a two-week quarantine last week and beat Dubuque Wahlert before taking out Waterloo West in its tournament opener.
“I’m a glass half full kind of guy,” Bobcats coach Casey Bryant said. “This season wasn’t what we envisioned for this senior class. Had we stayed healthy and had a full season, we would have been in Des Moines. It’s a shame that there was a lot of adversity thrown at us this year, but we got to play baseball this summer.
“There are a whole lot of people throughout the nation who didn’t get to play ball. We’re excited we got to play and we appreciate our administration giving us the opportunity. It’s a tough way to go down, but at least we got to decide it on the field. Both teams played well tonight, and I tip my cap to Cedar Falls.”
The Bobcats scored twice in the seventh and had the bases loaded at the end.
Nick Bryant led off by reaching on an error, Bryn Vantiger singled and Carter Kluesner loaded the bases when everyone was safe on his fielder’s choice. Tucker Nauman drew a bases-loaded hit batsman to make it 4-2 and Calvin Harris’ sacrifice fly pulled the Bobcats within a run. But reliever Max Steinlage ended the game with a strikeout with the bases loaded.
“We had a really good group of guys with a lot of fight,” said Harris, a University of Mississippi signee who was limited to a designated hitter role all season due to an arm injury. “Everybody got along and everybody wanted to win for each other. It wasn’t a me-type team, it was a we-type team.
“It was definitely a unique season. But we’re happy we got a chance to play baseball when a lot of people didn’t.”
The Bobcats came within an eyelash of scoring in the bottom of the first, after leadoff man Ben Bryant drew a hit batsman and stole second. Two outs later, Payton Quagliano reached on an infield single, but first baseman Drew Hoth cut down courtesy runner Cam Kluesner at the plate after bobbling a late throw to first.
Cedar Falls carried that momentum over to the second inning. Brody Bartlett doubled to right-centerfield, took third on a passed ball and scored on Neese’s fly ball to deep center.
The Tigers added on in the third after Colby Coonradt and Jaden Kramer opened the frame with walks and moved up 90 feet on leadoff man Isaac Bauer’s sacrifice bunt. Steinlage drove in the first run with a ground out, and Gage Flanscha’s infield single drove in the second to make it 3-0.
In the fourth, Harris and Sawyer Nauman drilled long fly balls to the deepest part of the park, but center fielder Steinlage tracked both of them down. An inning later, Vantiger singled and Carter Kluesner walked and a wild pitch put both runners in scoring position, but Neese ended the threat with a strikeout.
Cedar Falls added an insurance run in the sixth. Bartlett singled and eventually scored on Kramer’s bases-loaded hit batsman to make it 4-0.
The Bobcats finally got to Neese in the bottom of the sixth. Harris and Nauman delivered back-to-back base hits, just the third and fourth surrendered by Neese, and Harris scored on Payton Quagliano’s ground out.