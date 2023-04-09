A brief update of where area players will begin the professional baseball season.
COLIN REA
Organization: Milwaukee Brewers
Recommended for you
Current team: Nashville Sounds
League: Triple-A International League
Height: 6-5
Weight: 218
Age: 32
Position: Right-handed pitcher.
Hometown: Cascade, Iowa.
Acquired: Signed free agent contract in January
Experience: 13th season
Last season: Rea went 5-6 with a 3.96 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 100 innings of work over 23 outings for the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks in the Nippon Nippon Professional Baseball Organization.
Outlook: Rea returns to the Brewers organization after he spent the tail end of the 2021 season with the club. Originally a 12th-round selection of the San Diego Padres in 2011, he owns a career Minor League Baseball record of 47-44 with a 3.67 ERA and 635 strikeouts in 745 2/3 innings over 176 games, including 142 starts. He has also gone 8-8 with a 4.90 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 36 Major League Baseball games with San Diego, Miami, the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee. He last appeared in the big leagues in 2021. At this year’s big league spring training camp, Rea went 2-0 with a 6.23 ERA in three games over 4 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked none while posting a 1.38 WHIP.
THEO DENLINGER
Organization: Boston Red Sox
Current team: Portland Sea Dogs
League: Double-A Eastern League
Height: 6-3
Weight: 240
Age: 26
Position: Right-handed reliver
Hometown: Cuba City, Wis.
Acquired: Drafted in seventh round, 215th overall, in 2021 MLB Draft by the Chicago White Sox. Traded to Boston on Feb. 3.
Experience: Second full season
Last season: Denlinger went 1-2 with a 4.70 ERA and 49 strikeouts against 18 walks in just 38 1/3 innings of work covering 32 appearances at Double-A Birmingham, Ala. The reliever earned a promotion from High Class A Winston-Salem earlier in the season after going 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA and 17 strikeouts against three walks in 10 innings of work covering eight appearances.
Outlook: The Red Sox acquired the intimidating reliever from the White Sox in exchange for right-handed pitcher Franklin German, who has five games of Major League Baseball experience. The White Sox organization used Denlinger in high-leverage situations at Winston-Salem and Birmingham last season. He struck out two, walked none and allowed one hit in one appearance with the Red Sox big-league club at the recently completed spring training. He begins the season in Portland, Maine.
IAN MOLLER
Organization: Texas Rangers
Current team: Down East Wood Ducks
League: Low Class A Carolina League
Height: 6-0
Weight: 200
Age: 20
Position: Catcher
Hometown: Dubuque
Acquired: Drafted in fourth round, 103rd overall, in 2021 MLB Draft
Experience: Second full season
Last season: Moller batted .201 (37-for-184) with 6 doubles, 5 home runs and 22 RBIs in his first full season at Down East, which is located in Kinston, N.C. He also cut down 14 attempted base stealers in 55 games. Moller hit .327 in the month of August.
Outlook: Moller, a 2021 graduate of Dubuque Wahlert, began last season at extended spring training as the Rangers prefer to bring high school draftees along slowly on the development path. This spring in Arizona, Moller spent time with the big league Rangers to help with the bullpen workload for the pitchers, but he did not appear in a game.
TOMMY SPECHT
Organization: Texas Rangers
League: Extended spring training
Height: 6-3
Weight: 200
Age: 18
Position: Outfielder
Hometown: Dubuque
Acquired: Drafted in sixth round, 169th overall, in 2022 MLB Draft.
Experience: First full season
Last season: Specht went 2-for-10 in three games in the Arizona Complex League after being drafted in July. He also participated in fall instructional programming with the Rangers.
Outlook: The 2022 Dubuque Wahlert graduate will follow a similar development path that Ian Moller took last season. Organizationally, the Rangers prefer to ease high school draftees into professional baseball life at a comfortable pace. Moller stayed in extended spring training in Surprise, Ariz., for a month last season before being assigned to Class A.
J.J. REIMER
Organization: Milwaukee Brewers
Current team: Carolina Mudcats
League: Low Class A Carolina League
Position: Hitting coach
Hometown: Dubuque
Experience: Second season
Last season: In his first position in professional baseball last summer, the 2011 Dubuque Wahlert graduate served as an assistant coach at Biloxi, Miss., of the Double-A Southern League, and spent time with the coaching staff at Nashville for the International League and Triple-A postseason runs. He worked this offseason at the Brewers’ spring training complex in Arizona.
Outlook: Reimer served as the third-base coach under Biloxi manager Mike Guerrero and assisted the team’s hitting coach, Chuckie Caufield, last season. For a 3½ week period, he filled in as the Shuckers’ head hitting coach while Caufield went on paternity leave following the birth of his third child. He impressed the organization enough to trust him with the hitting coach position with the Mudcats, who are based in Zebulon, N.C.
ERIC MUNSON
Organization: Pittsburgh Pirates
Current team: Indianapolis Indians
League: Triple-A International League
Position: Hittting coach
Hometown: Dubuque
Experience: Second season
Last season: The nine-year Major League Baseball veteran made his professional coaching debut at the Triple-A level last season as the hitting coach under manager Miguel Perez.
Outlook: The San Diego native, who moved to his wife Shanda’s hometown of Dubuque more than a decade ago to raise their two children, will again work with a talented roster of up-and-coming Pittsburgh Pirates prospects at Indianapolis. Munson owns and operates Gold Standard Athletics in the Kennedy Mall. The Detroit Tigers made him the third overall pick in the 1999 Major League Baseball Draft out of the University of Southern California and he reached the big leagues a year later. Munson also played for the Tampa Bay Devil Rays, Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics before retiring in 2009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.