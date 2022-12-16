The upper weights were the money weights for Western Dubuque on Thursday night.

Jagger McCool scored a pin at 145 pounds in just 58 seconds, and Derek Hoerner (195) and Jake Murphy (220) also secured pins as the Bobcats beat Iowa City High, 39-34, in Iowa City.

