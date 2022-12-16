The upper weights were the money weights for Western Dubuque on Thursday night.
Jagger McCool scored a pin at 145 pounds in just 58 seconds, and Derek Hoerner (195) and Jake Murphy (220) also secured pins as the Bobcats beat Iowa City High, 39-34, in Iowa City.
Cooper Habel (120) earned a fall in just 51 seconds for the Bobcats. Nevin Pins (160) and Drew Burds (170) also earned victories by pin for Western Dubuque.
Dubuque Hempstead 65, Cedar Rapids Washington 15 — At Moody Gym: JoJo Lewis (220), Zach Conlon (285), Dane Mangler (132) and Dawson Fish (138) recorded pins, Josiah Schaetzle won by technical fall at 160 and the Mustangs dominated the Warriors.
Cedar Falls 66, Dubuque Senior 8 — At Nora Gym: Cohen Pfohl won by forfeit at 285 and Beau Healey earned a decision at 160, but the Rams lost the dual to the Tigers.
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 39, Dubuque Wahlert 30 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Jerren Gille (126), Lincoln Oberfoell (132), Tom Scherr (160) and Kenny Petraitis (182) won by fall for the Golden Eagles, but the J-Hawks won the final three bouts to secure the victory.
Hawks sweep — At Marion, Iowa: Jeryn Funke (182), Will Ward (220), Cameron Geuther (285), Carson Less (120), Carson Turnis (138) and Blake Mather (152) won two matches each as West Delaware beat Mount Vernon (35-27) and Marion (66-12).
GIRLS WRESTLING
Iowa City High 43, Western Dubuque 42 — At Iowa City: Grace Murphy (100), Hailey Lindecker (125), Sarah Roling (140), Kiya Steger (155) and Josie Jecklin (170) won by fall for the Bobcats, but the Little Hawks won the dual on criteria.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Scales Mound 69, Polo 39 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Thomas Hereau scored 20 points, Jacob Duerr added 15 points and Charlie Wiegel had 11 as the Illinois Class 1A No. 5-ranked Hornets (9-1) rolled past Polo.
Stockton 46, Freeport Aquin 26 — At Stockton, Ill.: Ryley Schultz delivered 15 points as the Blackhawks pulled away from the Bulldogs.
Prairie du Chien 57, Lancaster 43 — At Lancaster, Wis.: The Flying Arrows couldn’t keep pace with the Blackhawks in the home defeat.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Galena 40, Rockford Christian Life 39 — At Galena, Ill.: Addie Hefel scored 13 points and Taylor Burcham netted 11 as the Illinois Class 1A top-ranked Pirates survived a scare at home to remain unbeaten.
Cascade 64, Springville 40 — At Springville, Iowa: The Iowa Class 2A No. 6-ranked Cougars cruised on the road to improve to 6-0.
River Ridge 42, Shullsburg 26 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Alexis Alt scored eight points, but the Miners struggled to get going offensively in the loss to the Timberwolves.
PREP BOWLING
Bobcats swept — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Nolan Vaske rolled a 514 series for the Western Dubuque boys, who dropped a 3,240-3,074 decision to Cedar Rapids Kennedy. Claire McGrane had a 393 series for the WD girls in a 2,863-2,295 loss to the Cougars.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Clarke 75, Mount Mercy 61 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Tina Ubl scored 18 points, Nicole McDermott chipped in 14 points and Taylor Haase added 12 as the Pride (9-2, 4-2 Heart of America Conference) pulled away from Mount Mercy (6-5, 2-4).
