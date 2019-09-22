Western Dubuque has already registered a signature victory in 2019.
The key now will be making sure that isn’t the only one.
The Iowa Class 3A No. 1-ranked Bobcats’ defense stymied No. 3 North Scott to just 176 yards of offense, earning a 21-3 victory on Friday night in Epworth, Iowa.
It was WD’s second consecutive victory over the Lancers following last year’s win in the state quarterfinals. And it served as a statement.
“It says we’re just one step closer to where we want to be,” said Bobcats defensive end Dusty Wille. “We just have to keep going on the path and don’t stop. We don’t look at rankings, we just play Bobcat football.”
But, after opening the season 3-0 against three teams with a combined 1-8 record, some may have deemed the Bobcats overrated. Friday’s game served as an answer that that is not the case.
“They’ve been playing tough competition and we weren’t quite sure what level of competition we had been playing against,” WD coach Justin Penner said. “Clinton’s been struggling. Decorah, we knew they’re a good team, but they were 0-for, so it was tough coming into this to see where we were at.”
WD led, 7-0, at halftime and put the game away with touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters. The Bobcats allowed just 46 yards of offense in the second half.
Now the key is to build on it. Western Dubuque plays at rival Dubuque Wahlert next week.
“How do you avoid complacency? How do you avoid patting yourself on the back and listening to everybody tell you how great you are and still make the conscious effort to get better on a daily basis?” Penner said. “We’re going to have to make sure we take a deep breath and get back to work.
“This could be the worst thing that ever happened to us, winning this game, if we allow it to. So, we really have to be conscious of complacency for sure.”
Recruiting victory — Adam Wessels is a standout player for the Dubuque Senior soccer program. But until this year, football wasn’t his sport. Recruited to the team this summer, Wessels is already making an impact for the Rams. He kicked field goals for 25, 27 and 29 yards in Senior’s 23-21 victory at Iowa City West on Friday.
The Rams have won three straight.
“As a team we played our hearts out,” Wessels told the Cedar Rapids Gazette after the game. “Playing (Iowa City West) in the past has been sometimes embarrassing, but winning on their field is an unreal moment.”
The field goals were the first three conversions for Wessels, who entered the week 0-for-2. He is 12-for-13 on extra point attempts.
The win was the Rams’ first over the Trojans since at least 2007. It was just the teams’ fourth meeting since the beginning of the 2008 season.
Eagles end drought — Dubuque Wahlert’s 48-0 win at Clinton on Friday not only evened the Golden Eagles’ record at 2-2, it marked the teams’ second meeting since 1956. Wahlert came away with its first road win over the River Kings since 1953.
Comets run away with victory — Bellevue showed incredibly efficiency with the ball in its 35-6 victory over Clayton Ridge on Friday in Guttenberg, Iowa. The Comets ran the ball 49 times for 314 yards, an average of 6.1 yards per rush. Quarterback Max Jackson completed 13 of 18 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown with an interception — Bellevue’s only turnover of the game.
Ben Parker ran for 163 yards as the Comets outgained the Eagles, 436-143.
Kieffer shines for Warriors — Will Kieffer was one of the bright spots for East Dubuque in a 39-7 road loss to Freeport Aquin on Friday, running nine times for 105 yards and a touchdown. He also caught three passes for 13 yards.
Kieffer’s 51-yard touchdown run in the second quarter knotted the game at 7 before the Bulldogs scored the final 32 points of the game.
Way-too-early playoff check — As Wisconsin closed out Week 5 of the season, the playoff picture began to take shape, even if prematurely.
With three Six Rivers Conference games remaining, Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg (4-1, 2-1) and River Ridge (4-1, 2-1) both need one more league win to reach playoff eligibility, and two more to solidify postseason berths. Black Hawk/Warren (5-0, 2-0) has four conference games remaining and needs at least one win to become playoff eligible.
In the SWAL, Mineral Point (5-0, 3-0) and Lancaster (5-0, 3-0) each need one more conference win to clinch their playoff spots. Darlington (4-1, 2-1) needs two more wins in its four remaining league games.
And in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference, Prairie du Chien (4-1, 2-1) and Platteville (3-2, 2-1) each need two wins over their final four games to reach the postseason.