Brant Perry had himself a double hat trick on Tuesday night.
The Dubuque Wahlert senior scored seemingly at will on Waterloo East, connecting with the back of the net on six goals as the Golden Eagles cruised to an 11-0 romp over the Trojans in Waterloo, Iowa.
Wahlert improved to 3-2 on the season as Gabe Auer added two goals, while Jayden Lukan, Evan Arnz and Owen Shade each scored once.
Jackson Haugen delivered four assists for the Eagles. Murphy Newlin and Alex Eisbach added two assists apiece.
GIRLS PREP SOCCER
Galena/East Dubuque 4, Prairie du Chien 0 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Julia Townsend, Julia Holland, Keaira Funston and Maia Kropp scored goals as the Pirates pitched a shutout on the road.
PREP BASEBALL
Cuba City 13, Darlington 3 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Blake Bussan won on the mound, Jackson Soja hit a double among his two hits, and the Cubans pulled away from the Redbirds with six runs in the sixth inning.
Southwestern 4, Fennimore 0 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Jordan Stanton delivered 16 strikeouts in a five-hit shutout, and the Wildcats did all their offensive damage in the third inning.
Warren/Stockton 22, West Carroll 2 (4 innings) — At Warren, Ill.: Reed McNutt and Brady Broshous drove in three runs apiece as the co-op scored 10 runs in the first inning to set the tone.
PREP SOFTBALL
East Dubuque 6, Durand 5 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Anna Berryman delivered a double with three RBIs, and Annika Husemann earned the win in the circle, and the Warriors scored twice in the sixth to pull it out.
Fulton 7, Galena 2 — At Galena, Ill.: Samantha Wienen went 2-for-2 and Taylor Burcham added a double, but the Pirates (4-7) lost to Fulton.
West Carroll 7, Stockton/Warren 6 — At Stockton, Ill.: Cameron Kent hit a double, but the Warhawks allowed four runs in the seventh inning to give up the lead in the loss.
Benton/Shullsburg 9, River Ridge 3 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Camden Russell went 2-for-4 with a double while striking out eight and winning the circle for the co-op.
GIRLS PREP GOLF
Mustangs 2nd — At Dubuque Golf & Country Club: Emma Daughetee fired a 44, leading Hempstead to a 190 and second place at a triangular meet. Linn-Mar won with a 168. Carleigh Hodgson added a 46 for the Mustangs.
Rams runner-up — At Bunker Hill: Olivia Duschen shot a 44 to lead Senior to a 192 and runner-up finish at a quadrangular meet. Cedar Falls won with a 177. Kylie Felderman added a 48 for the Rams.
Edgewood-Colesburg 219, Maquoketa Valley 258 — At Manchester, Iowa: Brianna Van Groll fired a 58 to lead the Vikings to a win at Hart Ridge Golf Course.
BOYS PREP GOLF
Blazers win — At Monticello, Iowa: TJ Thier fired a 37 and Luke Harwick added a 38 as Dyersville Beckman shot a 153 and won a triangular at Monticello Golf Club.
BOYS PREP TENNIS
Dubuque Senior 6, Iowa City High 3 — At Iowa City: Alex Nielsen triumphed at No. 3 singles, then teamed with Owen King for a win at No. 2 doubles to help lead the Rams over the Little Hawks on Monday.
GIRLS PREP TENNIS
Cedar Rapids Washington 9, Hempstead 0 — At Roos Courts: The Mustangs couldn’t get on the board in a loss to the Warriors.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Loras, UD runners-up — At Asbury, Iowa: Loras and Dubuque each finished with team scores of 312, tying for runner-up honors behind Luther’s 302 at the Loras Spring Invite at The Meadows Golf Club. Levi Swanson led the Spartans with a 76, and Ryan Keating fronted the Duhawks with a 77.
Clarke’s Carter Ruegseggar shot a 73 and lost a playoff hole to finish second behind Coe’s Louis Anthony.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Dubuque 15-2, Luther 7-1 — At UD: Callie Dutton drilled a home run with three RBIs in the opener, then Cayla Cavanagh connected on a solo shot in the bottom of the sixth in Game 2 as the Spartans (19-7, 7-5 American Rivers Conference) swept the Norse.
Coe 10-7, Loras 2-1 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Abby Jones went 3-for-4 in the second game, but the Duhawks (17-7, 6-4) couldn’t get much going offensively in the sweep losses. Dyersville Beckman grad Heather Boeckenstedt hit a homer in Game 2 for the Kohawks.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
Duhawk women ranked 1st — After adding three more top-10 nationally-ranked marks at its home meet last week, the Loras College women’s track & field team brought its total of NCAA Division III top-10 performances to nine and rose to the No. 1 spot in the latest installment of the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Division III Ratings Index.
Kassie Parker holds the No. 1 time in the nation in the 10,000-meter run with her national record time of 33:03.61, and ranks 10th in the 1,500-meter run in 4:34.62.
The University of Dubuque women came in 19th in the rankings.
The UD men rank 17th in the rankings, with the Duhawk men coming in 18th.