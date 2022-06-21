The Dubuque Fighting Saints will play their first eight games of the United States Hockey League season away from home before returning to Mystique Community Ice Center, the league announced Monday.
Under first-year head coach Kirk MacDonald, the Saints will also practice away from home until the completion of a $4.6 million project to remediate structural settling of the facility, which opened in 2010-11 on Chaplain Schmitt Island. Dubuque will host its first true home game against the reigning Eastern Conference champion Madison Capitols on Friday, Nov. 4, just days after the schedule completion of the project. The regular season concludes April 22 at Waterloo.
Dubuque opens the season at the USHL Fall Classic in suburban Pittsburgh on Sept. 24 against Des Moines and serves as the home team the following day against Omaha. Following the two neutral-site games, the Saints will play 30 home games and 30 road games.
For the third consecutive season, the USHL will feature a more regionalized schedule, so Dubuque’s schedule will primarily feature Eastern Conference rivals. The league went to that model in the first season out of the coronavirus pandemic out of health and safety concerns, as well as a way to reduce travel expenses at a time when attendance dipped due to the pandemic.
Dubuque will play Cowbell Cup rival Cedar Rapids and Green Bay eight times each; Youngstown, Muskegon and Des Moines seven times apiece; and Madison, Chicago and Waterloo six times each.
The Saints will face USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program U17 squad four times and the U18 squad an additional two times.
Omaha, Waterloo and Des Moines are the only Western Conference teams on Dubuque’s schedule. The Saints do not play defending Clark Cup champion Sioux City, defending Anderson Cup champion Tri-City, Fargo, Lincoln and Sioux Falls.
Dubuque’s schedule features a New Year’s Eve home game against Cedar Rapids and a Tuesday night Valentine’s Day special home game against Green Bay. The Saints dropped season ticket prices by as much as $100 for next season, and packages begin at $249 per seat.
Since returning to the USHL in the 2010-11 season, the Saints have finished above .500 and qualified for the Clark Cup Playoffs each season. Both are the longest active streaks in the USHL.
