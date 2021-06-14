Two area teams and one individual will participate in the 95th annual Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state golf tournament this week. Here is a capsule look at the event:
Site — Trappers Turn Golf Club, Wisconsin Dells
Schedule — 8:30 a.m. today and Tuesday.
Format — The tournament features eight teams and 12 individuals in Divisions 3. Weather permitting, all competitors will play 36 holes — 18 holes on each day. The lowest scores from the first day will have the later tee times Tuesday.
Who qualified — The top two teams from each of the four sectionals qualified. The top three individuals who are not members of a qualifying team in each sectional also qualify for the meet.
DIVISION 3 TEAM QUALIFIERS
Mineral Point — The Pointers, coach by Cory Sokol, won their own sectional meet last week at the par-70 Dodge Point Country Club with a 327, seven strokes clear of runner-up Fennimore. Sophomore Carson Kroll tied for second place with a 77, junior Ollie Mitchell took fifth with a 79, freshman Alex Ross tied for 11th with an 84 and senior Chandler Workman took 19th with an 87 to account for the Pointers’ team score. Freshman Spencer Workman carded a 96. Earlier in the tournament series, the Pointers won the Barneveld Regional with a 359 on the par-72 House on the Rock at Spring Green, Wis.
Fennimore — The Golden Eagles, coached by Tom Needham, carded a 334 to defeat Lancaster by 10 strokes at the Mineral Point Sectional meet. Senior Adam Larson and sophomore Brady Larson tied for sixth place with 81s, senior Druw Fifrick tied for ninth with an 83, and senior Skyler Gieseke tied for 22nd with an 89. Senior Caleb Schultz also competed in sectionals for Fennimore. At the Barneveld Regional meet, Fennimore finished two strokes behind Mineral Point and 12 ahead of Lancaster.
Also in the field — Durand, Eleva-Strum, Kohler, Marathon, Newman Catholic and Racine Lutheran.
DIVISION 3 INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIER
Lancaster junior Noah Kirsch won the Mineral Point Sectional meet with a 71, six shots ahead of Fennimore’s Carson Kroll. Kirsch also won the Barneveld Regional meet with a 5-over-par 77, two strokes better than Parkview’s Trey Oswald.
Also in the field — Junior Sam Dobbins, of Aquinas; sophomore Nick Buckman, of Cambridge; sophomore Alex Rasmussen, of Drummond; junior Jack West, of Ladysmith; senior Grant McGraw, of Living Word Lutheran; junior Ross Anderson, of Luck/Frederic; senior Peyton Schuelke, of Manawa; junior Trey Oswald, of Parkview; senior Teddy Schumacher, of St. Mary’s Springs; freshman Kaden Bailey, of St. Thomas Aquinas; and senior Christian Johnson, of Wisconsin Valley Lutheran.