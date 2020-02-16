EPWORTH, Iowa — Last year didn’t go as planned for Jared Cordes.
A returning state qualifier for Western Dubuque, he lost his semifinal match at last year’s Class 3A district meet and didn’t get the chance for a wrestleback as his dream was broken.
Dubuque Senior’s Carter Elliott got a chance in wrestlebacks last year, but fell short.
They both turned those results around on Saturday.
Cordes was one of three district champions crowned by the Bobcats, who qualified four wrestlers for next week’s state tournament in Des Moines. Elliott earned a trip to his first state tournament, while Dubuque Hempstead qualified four more from the District 4 meet at Western Dubuque High School.
Cordes will be making his second trip to state after pinning Elliott in 25 seconds in the 138 final.
“I wanted redemption,” Cordes said. “You make it, and then the expectation is set that you make it and you place. I just wanted to get back there.
“I knew I could be there. I could have easily been there. I just needed to have another shot.”
Elliott, who lost his wrestleback by major decision at last year’s district meet — in the same gym, no less — rebounded with a 4-2 win over North Scott’s Trenten Doty.
“I remembered that last year my head was down really bad and I did not want to let that happen again,” Elliott said. “I wanted to be on top and so I just kept thinking about what I needed to do.”
Western Dubuque scored 196.5 points and was third as a team behind Linn-Mar 224.5 and North Scott (219.5) at the eight-team tournament. Hempstead (153) was fourth; Senior (81) was seventh.
The Bobcats’ Jake Hosch won the 182 title for his third trip to state. He was sixth at 182 last year.
“Just another business trip, except this time I’m going to get a little bit more out of it,” he said.
Jonathan Savolt won at 285 and Sawyer Nauman finished runner-up at 195 for WD. Both are advancing to state for the first time.
“Last year I was just a JV kid and I wasn’t even wrestling at this tournament,” said Savolt, who rallied to beat Hempstead’s Cayden Lovett, 4-2, in sudden victory in the 285 final. “I’m not done yet. I want to get to the top.”
Hempstead crowned a two-time qualifier in Adler Kramer, who won a 3-1 decision over North Scott’s Peyton Westlin in the 120 final. Kramer qualified at 113 last year.
“It was nerve-wracking all day. It was special,” Kramer said. “I always look forward to the state tournament.”
The Mustangs also advanced a trio of runners-up in Ben Faber (152), Alex Hudson (220) and Cayden Lovett (285). All three won wrestlebacks.
“It’s amazing. Couldn’t be happier with myself,” Lovett said. “It shows that all that work in the offseason pays off. It’s a great feeling.”
There is always heartbreak with the district tournament, though.
Western Dubuque’s Trent Busch (145), Tony Lyon (160) and Carter Kluesner (170) finished in third place, one spot short of qualifying. Lyon lost his wrestleback. Busch and Kluesner didn’t get the second chance.
Chivonne Rhodes (132) and Aidan Dunne (182) were third for the Mustangs. Both lost in wrestlebacks.