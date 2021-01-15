For the second consecutive winter, the Dubuque County Fairgrounds will host the Theisen’s Snocross National this weekend.
Competition in the Amsoil series for snowmobile racing begins this morning and runs through late Saturday evening in several classes and age divisions. It is presented by Kwik Star.
The event debuted in the area four years ago, when Sundown Mountain began a three-year run of hosting. But, Sundown’s location proved to be a drawback. It was limited in space, viewing area and, most importantly, parking. Fans took shuttles from nearby Peosta to the track.
The Fairgrounds features ample parking for spectators, as well as the racers and their trailers, and a natural venue for competition. The competition will take place at Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway, which includes a natural seating bowl and grandstands.
The Amsoil Championship Snocross Series employs an advance crew to sites to make snow and groom courses. Organizers contacted the City of Dubuque and private snow-removal contractors and asked for their excess snow to be dumped at the facility.
For more information on the schedule and ticket information, visit www.snocross.com/theisens-snocross-national/.
ILLINOIS HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS STILL IN LIMBO
The Illinois High School Association Board of Directors on Wednesday announced that sports will remain on pause under current state mitigation protocol surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board reviewed several options outlining a sports schedule framework for the remainder of the school year. The board will discuss viable scheduling options during a Jan. 27 special board meeting.
“We realize there is a desire for finality on a sports schedule for 2020-21, however, we did not believe it would be prudent to lock ourselves into a schedule at a time when IHSA schools are unable to conduct any sports,” the board said in a statement. “We recognize that if no sports have resumed by February, season lengths could be impacted in certain sports, and that we may need to take a longer look at the likelihood of true seasons being conducted in high-risk sports this year. Our overall goal remains unchanged, as we hope to conduct all IHSA sports during the remainder of the school year calendar.”
CLINTON, BURLINGTON TO PROSPECTS LEAGUE
The Iowa communities of Clinton and Burlington, left out of Major League Baseball’s reorganization of the minor league system, will join the Prospects League beginning this summer. The Prospects League is a 16-team summer collegiate wooden bat circuit featuring Midwestern teams from eastern Missouri to western Pennsylvania.
Clinton and Burlington previously competed in the Class A Midwest League, and their histories date to the 19th century. Burlington first hosted professional baseball in 1889 and joined the Midwest League in 1962, and Clinton began play six years later and had been the last charter member of the Midwest League, which began play in 1956.
The Prospect League, an elite, collegiate wood-bat summer baseball league, provides college players with the opportunity to compete at a high-level of competition in a minor-league setting. The League’s members provide their communities with quality baseball and affordable, family-friendly entertainment. The Prospect League was founded in 2009 after merging with the Central Illinois Collegiate League.
WIAA CONSIDERING FOOTBALL REALIGNMENT
Two Southwest Wisconsin high schools have requested to join different football conferences beginning with the 2022 season. Iowa-Grant plans to move from the Southwest Wisconsin Activities League to the Ridge & Valley Conference, and Lancaster plans to leave the SWAL for the Southwest Wisconsin Conference.
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association will review the requests of 20 high schools across the state who hope to join new conferences at the 11-player level.