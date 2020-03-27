An historic basketball season at Clarke University was recognized again on Thursday as the Pride placed four players on the men’s and women’s NAIA all-American teams.
Darius Lasley and Makenna Haase were named to the men’s and women’s all-American second teams, respectively, while Keith Johnson for the men and Morgan Pitz for the women received honorable mention honors.
Lasley, a 6-foot-2 senior guard from Tama, Iowa, led the Pride men in scoring (17.4 points per game), rebounds (7 per game), assists (130) and steals (74) while ranking fourth nationally in the latter category. He was also an efficient 49.6 percent shooting from the field and 43.4 percent on 3-pointers.
Dubuque Hempstead alum Johnson, a sophomore, was Clarke’s 3-point specialist with 101 makes from behind the arc. He was second on the team with 16.4 points per game and ranked fifth nationally in made 3-pointers.
The Clarke men set a new program record for wins at 24-9 and clinched their first-ever berth to the NAIA national tournament.
“Excited about the national recognition for Darius and Keith,” men’s coach Jim Blaine said in a press release. “They both had outstanding seasons. Darius and Keith were a huge component of our team’s success this season and the entire program is ecstatic about the honors they received. It’s a reflection of the efforts they put forth for the team.”
Haase, a junior from Appleton, Wis., led the Pride with 16.3 points per game, 9.4 rebounds per game and 59 total blocked shots. This is her third time being recognized as an all-American, earning honorable mention as a freshman and second-team status as a sophomore. This year, she became Clarke’s all-time leading rebounder and became the second Pride player to reach 1,000 career points and rebounds.
Pitz, a Farley, Iowa, native and Western Dubuque graduate, averaged 11.8 points and 5.3 rebounds while leading Clarke with 52 total 3-pointers. She was second on the team with 67 assists.
“These two could not be more deserving of this accolade,” Clarke women’s coach Courtney Boyd said in a press release.
The Pride set a new school record for wins with a 25-7 record and earned their second straight NAIA national tournament berth.
Voelker named all-American — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Carter Voelker earned third-team all-American accolades from D3hoops.com this week.
Voelker, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound senior guard from Kiel, Wis., started all 28 games for the Pioneers and led the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference with 106 assists while placing fourth with 58 3-pointers made, fifth with 6.5 rebounds per game and seventh with 15.5 points per contest.
Voelker reached double figures in scoring in 23 games and exceeded 20 points in seven games, including a season-best 30 points against UW-River Falls on Feb. 15. He pulled down a season-best 13 rebounds in two games.
In 102 career games, Voelker recorded 1,157 points, 252 assists and 161 3-point field goals.
The Pioneers finished the season 23-5, won the WIAC regular-season title and held the No. 12 ranking in the final D3hoops.com poll.
Kraemer feted by D3hoops.com — Loras College’s Macenzie Kraemer earned honorable mention all-American accolades from D3hoops.com. The senior from Spring Green, Wis., was second on the team in scoring with 14.8 points per game and first in total points with 430 points. She shot a team-best 87% from the free-throw line (100-for-115) and struck for a career-high 30 points twice this season. Kraemer was named first team all-American Rivers Conference after garnering second-team mention a year ago. She led the Duhawks to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances and a berth in the Sweet 16 this season.
Loras’ Patron, Miller honored — The A-R-C selected Loras senior Guy Patron Jr. as its wrestling MVP and the Duhawks’ T.J. Miller as its Coach of the Year on Thursday.
Patron, the No. 1-ranked 197-pounder, earned his fourth straight berth in the NCAA Division III tournament after going 21-0. The three-time all-American from Harvey, La., finished third at nationals as a freshman, second as a sophomore and sixth last season.
Miller, in his fourth season at Loras, earned his second straight Coach of the Year award. He led the Duhawks to the league championship. His staff includes associate head coach Trevor Kittleson, assistants Rick Healey, Jon Orillion, Jimmy Davis, Quin Gilliam and Joe Riordan.
The all-A-R-C team also included Loras 125-pounder Matt Randone, 141-pounder Clint Lembeck, 149-pounder Daniel Ruiz, 157-pounder Brandon Murray, 165-pounder Eddie Smith, 174-pounder Jacob Krakow, 184-pounder Shane Liegel, Patron and heavyweight Wyatt Wriedt. Dubuque was represented by 165-pounder Zarik Anderson.
A-R-C picks all-academic teams — The A-R-C recently announced its winter all-academic teams. Loras was represented by men’s basketball players Ben Burkholder and Rowan McGowen; women’s basketball players Lydia Breunig, Madison Brewster, Ashley Funk, Macenzie Kraemer, Jaime Ryan, Courtney Schnoor, Marissa Schroeder and Hannah Thiele; wrestlers Matt Connolly, Mason McMillen, Slade Sifuentes and Brody Tupy; and swimmers Cole Rabedeaux, Sarah Shafer and Krystal Shannon.
The University of Dubuque landed men’s basketball player Ben Cash; women’s basketball players Morgan Meerstein, Miah Smith and Josie Thomas; and wrestlers Michael Mutton, Stone Durham, Jack Allen, Ethan Crain and Chris Nielsen.
Wahlert grad Josh Schmitt, a senior basketball player, represented Coe on the all-academic team.
WIAC women raise $10K — The eight women’s basketball teams in the WIAC generated a total of $10,767.10 in donations during their “Playing for a Cause” nights throughout the season. In three seasons, the teams have generated a total of $38,919 in donations. UW-Platteville hosted two special evenings — Lace Up 4 Pediatric Cancer on Dec. 20 and a night benefiting Grant County Cancer Coalition on Feb. 19. The Pioneers also played in a Play4Kay Night on Feb. 5 at UW-La Crosse.
Perry to Loras — Wahlert senior Libby Perry will continue her soccer career at Loras, she announced via Twitter on Wednesday night.
WIAC hires commissioner — The WIAC on Tuesday announced the hiring of Danielle Harris as league commissioner to succeed Gary Karner, who is retiring following a 24-year tenure in the position. Harris, who will begin her new duties on July 1, joins the WIAC after serving as the Associate Commissioner of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference since 2013.
A-R-C selects scholar athletes of the year — The American Rivers Conference named former Central College track athlete Will Daniels and Nebraska Wesleyan’s Elizabeth Jones as its men’s and women’s scholar athletes of the year. The award, the highest individual honor from the conference, goes to an alumnus from the previous academic year.
Former Loras softball, swimming & diving, and track & field student-athlete Mikaela Lengwin was a finalist for the female honor.