The Illinois High School Association announced Wednesday that the basketball season can start as scheduled, a move that directly contradicts the guidelines Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health outlined on Tuesday.
Pritzker and the IDPH put winter sports on indefinite hold on Tuesday and moved basketball from a medium-risk sport to a higher-risk sport in the IDPH guidelines in the midst of rising COVID-19 cases across the state.
The IHSA announced on Wednesday that low risk sports, which include boys swimming & diving, cheerleading, dance, boys and girls bowling and girls gymnastics, can fully move ahead with seasons running from Nov. 16 to Feb. 13, 2021. It also announced that the prep wrestling season will move to the summer season and run from April 19 to June 26, 2021.
The disagreement between the IHSA and the governor/IDPH appears to mean that the final decision will come down to individual school districts, which could potentially open themselves up to liability by playing against the guidelines of the governor and the IDPH.
“We’ve told school districts what the rules are and I think they all know,” Pritzker said at a press conference on Wednesday. “So IHSA may have their views of it but school districts know what the rules are and it’s unfortunate but they would probably be taking on legal liability if they went ahead and moved beyond what the state has set as the mitigation standard.”
According to the IHSA calendar, basketball practices are scheduled to start on Nov. 16 and the first games can be played on Nov. 30. Teams will be allowed a maximum of 31 games.
A release from the IHSA said it will “allow local school officials to make decisions related to participation” and that masks will be required for players, coaches and officials throughout entire games.
“I really don’t know what is going to happen from now until Nov. 30,” IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said at a press conference on Wednesday. “It’s a big deal to say to government officials and health departments that we are going to go a different direction from how you are advising. I have no idea how that is going to play out for us.”
Pritzker was asked at his press conference on Wednesday about the IHSA’s decision to move ahead, despite his guidelines laid out the day before.
“What I would suggest is if there is a difference of opinion I prefer to fall on the side of health and safety,” he said.