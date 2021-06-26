Jim Foster got involved in the Dubuque Fighting Saints in the early 1990s because he wanted to assist young hockey players in achieving their dreams.
Along the way, he helped the team return to the pinnacle of Junior hockey.
Foster, a prominent businessman from the Chicagoland area, passed away last month following a brief illness. He was 83.
“Jim really preferred to be in the background,” said Fargo Force president of hockey operations Cary Eades, who worked for Foster and led Dubuque to the 1993 National Junior A Championship. “The players knew who he was and knew how much he loved them and cared for them. He wanted them to have the best experience.
“Jim wasn’t a guy who was in it to shine light on himself. He truly enjoyed seeing young people reach their dreams. And he was so proud to see players go on to college and then become successful businessmen themselves.”
Foster played football at the University of Iowa and helped the Hawkeyes reach the Rose Bowl twice. He then began a career as a salesman in the family business, spending 40 year building it into one of the premier podiatric supply companies in the country.
After helping build the Chicago Young Americans into one of the top youth programs in the country, Foster lent a financial hand to the then-struggling Saints program for a four-year period in the early 1990s.
“I learned a lot from Jim, because he was really my first boss when I became a head coach for the first time,” Eades said. “He ran his business much like he ran his sports teams. The talented players who worked hard moved up in his business, and there were others who got less ice time, so to speak.
“I learned from him that, if you treat your workers well and your customers well, your business is going to do a lot better. He was a hard worker, but he was also a very caring, thoughtful person. He was a great man.”
Foster did not like airline travel, so, in 1976 he purchased his own private railroad car, the Silver Foot. For years, he and his wife, Bev, traveled and entertained in the railroad car.
Most recently, Foster became an avid supporter of the University of Arizona women’s softball team. The Wildcats honored Foster by wearing a JF decal on their batting helmets following his passing on May 11.