Western Dubuque’s Audrey Biermann set a new school record in winning the 400-meter dash in a blistering 57.84 seconds, one of many highlights in the Bobcat girls claiming the team title at the Dyersville Beckman Co-Ed Invitational on Friday night in Dyersville, Iowa.
Western Dubuque held off Northeast Goose Lake to win the team crown, while Dubuque Senior placed third. Beckman was sixth and Maquoketa took seventh out of the 16-team field.
Biermann ran a 12.57 to capture gold in the 100 for the Bobcats. Biermann also ran anchor on WD’s winning 4x100 relay (52.38) with Erica Ernzen, Sammy Recker and Ella Schindler, and the Bobcats also won the 4x200 in 1:53.29 with Schindler, Recker, Ernzen and Brynn Walters.
Senior’s Izzy Gorton won the 1,500 in 5:05.85. Rams teammate Lily Schmidt captured the 3,000 in 10:38.54. The Rams also captured the 4x800 title in 10:14.82 with Elyza Hoffman, Lucy Tompkins-Garoutte, Clara Wagner and Lucia Nelson.
Beckman’s Kiersten Schmitt took gold in the high jump at 4 feet, 10 inches, while Senior’s Kaliyah Johnson won the long jump in 14-8 3/4.
The Trailblazers earned gold in the 4x100 shuttle hurdle relay in 1:13.33 with Nell McDermott, McKayla Koelker, Addie Koelker and Schmitt.
Camanche won the boys team crown, and Cascade finished third. Edgewood-Colesburg placed fourth, with Beckman in fifth and Bellevue placed sixth.
Cascade’s Cole Miller won gold in the 400 in 52.96 seconds. Cougars teammate Jackson McAleer took the 400 hurdles in 58.02.
West Delaware’s Blake Smith captured the 800 in 2:05.90. Hawks teammate Christian Nunley swept the discus (134-1) and shot put (47-5 1/2).
Bellevue’s Brady Griebel won the 1,600 in 4:41.34. Comets teammate Alex Pitts took home the long jump title at 18-3 3/4.
Ed-Co’s Xavier Reeves picked up a win in the 110 hurdles in 15.86.
The Beckman team of Trent Koelker, Nick Hageman, Cayden Gassmann and Nathan Schaefer won the 4x200 in 1:35.39.
PREP FOOTBALL
Freeport Aquin 40, East Dubuque 12 — At Freeport, Ill.: Sam Bowman connected on a 53-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Feyen, who also added a 55-yard TD run, but the Warriors (1-3) couldn’t keep pace with the Bulldogs.
River Ridge (Ill.) 40, Flanagan 0 — At Flanagan, Ill.: The Wildcats continued to tear through their 8-man competition with a dominant win on the road.
Fennimore 32, Southwestern 12 — At Fennimore, Wis.: Max Kenney tossed three touchdown passes, with two going to Austin Horn for 17 and 33 yards, as the Golden Eagles pulled away in the second half.
GIRLS PREP TENNIS
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 6, Dubuque Senior 3 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Natalie Kaiser won at No. 1 singles, 6-2, 6-0, and Maddy Sampson-Brown triumphed at No. 2, 6-4, 6-4, but the Rams lost to the Cougars on Thursday.
Cedar Rapids Xavier 9, Western Dubuque 0 — At Epworth, Iowa: The Saints hold state title aspirations this spring and rolled past the Bobcats on Thursday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Galena 2, East Dubuque 0 — At Galena, Ill.: Paeton Hyde dominated the net with seven kills and nine blocks, while Abby Soppe had 12 assists and Grace Wilhelm chipped in 15 digs as the Pirates (5-2) swept their rivals for the second time in three nights, 26-24, 25-16, on Thursday night. Ali Barklow had 11 kills and Kate Sullivan 20 assists for the Warriors.
BOYS PREP GOLF
Cascade 183, Bellevue 192 — At Cascade, Iowa: Gavin Manternach shot a 42 to earn medalist honors as the Cougars defended their home turf at Fillmore Fairways. Jensen Wedeking had a 45 for the Comets.
GIRLS PREP GOLF
Edgewood-Colesburg 215, Starmont 251 — At Strawberry Point, Iowa: Maddy Streicher earned medalist honors with a 40 to lead the Vikings over the Stars at Backbone Golf Course.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
UW-La Crosse 14-14, UW-Platteville 3-4 — At La Crosse, Wis.: Jonathan Kelso drilled two solo home runs in the opener, but the Pioneers (8-6, 4-4 WIAC) couldn’t slow down the Eagles (10-4, 5-3).
WOMEN’S COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Ronnebaum competes at nationals — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Clarke junior Claire Ronnebaum finished 219th out of 327 competitors at the NAIA nationals championships in 20:19.87.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Missouri Valley 12, Clarke 10 — At Marshall, Mo.: Emily Moran delivered five goals, but the Pride (2-7) fell short on the road.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Missouri Valley 13, Clarke 1 — At Marshall, Mo.: Caleb Zweifel scored, but the Pride couldn’t get much going offensively in the loss to Missouri Valley.