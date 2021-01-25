Tom Garrity believes he will be leaving the United States Hockey League in a better place than when he found it.
The USHL commissioner since originally accepting the post on an interim basis in November 2017 announced his decision to step down following the season. He will lead the transition process and selection of his successor before leaving the league office on June 30.
“This was an incredibly difficult decision,” Garrity, a Prairie du Chien, Wis., native and University of Wisconsin-Platteville graduate, said in a press release announcing the move. “I have greatly enjoyed my time with the USHL and believe this league is on a path to continued success.
“When I took this role in an interim capacity, I never could have imagined staying for as long as I did. Knowing our league is on solid ground, it’s time to hand the reigns to the next leader who can continue the growth and prosperity of the best league in junior hockey. I made this decision now to allow ample time to transition and to put the new Commissioner in the best possible position to succeed.”
Garrity stepped into the USHL role following a successful run as president and CEO of the Sioux Falls Stampede, who consistently lead the league in attendance. During his tenure, the USHL expanded partnerships with USA Hockey and the National Hockey League to enhance developmental resources in video and analytics, mental wellness, diversity/inclusion, academic counseling and tutoring, coach and trainer development, officiating and player safety.
On the ice, the USHL enhanced signature events to increase exposure to the league. The Fall Classic in Pittsburgh began to include regular-season games, the Frosty Cup in Dallas featured an outdoor game at the Cotton Bowl in 2020, and the BioSteel Top Prospects Game in Plymouth, Mich., in 2020 drew an NHL Network audience.
“Tom’s contributions during his time as USHL Commissioner were significant,” NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said in a statement. “He continued to elevate the USHL’s status as a premier junior league for elite level hockey in the United States and as a prime development platform for future NHL players. Tom also shared in the NHL’s vision to better align all levels of hockey around common goals, objectives and principles for the betterment of the game. We wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors and will always consider him a valued member of our hockey family.”
Garrity’s biggest challenge began in March with the coronavirus pandemic.
Garrity he worked with key stakeholders to develop protocols that prioritized the safety of players and staff and led to the successful launch of the season in early November. The league expects to weather the financial storm caused by the pandemic because of his work with the league budget and key partnerships.
“I want to recognize our outstanding league staff as well as the owners in this league who have collectively shown their unparalleled commitment to player development by playing this season despite the obvious financial ramifications,” Garrity said. “I also want to recognize our partners at the NHL and USA Hockey for their unwavering support of our league and its mission.”
Garrity is the founder of Quan Sports Marketing, LLC, a sports consulting firm specializing in leading sports franchises in the areas of revenue generation, expense and operations management. The firm’s clients have included the NHL, NBA, WNBA, Minnesota Wild (NHL), Houston Aeros (AHL) and Arizona Coyotes (NHL). He plans to return to those roots following his tenure in the USHL.
Brendan Bruss, the president of PMI Entertainment Group that operates the Green Bay Gamblers, will lead the search for Garrity’s successor.