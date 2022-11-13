Max Montes and Nils Juntorp scored, and Paxton Geisel stopped 3 of 4 attempts in a shootout to rescue the Dubuque Fighting Saints on Saturday night in Youngstown, Ohio.
The Saints squandered a three-goal lead in the third period before earning the 6-5 victory and earn a weekend split of the series at the Covelli Centre. Youngstown took the opener, 7-2, on Friday night.
After the Saints killed the first two power plays of the game, Montes capitalized on Dubuque’s first man advantage situation at 10:40 of the first period. Lucas St. Louis found Max Burkholder in the left faceoff circle, and Burkholder blasted a shot that ricocheted off the back glass. Montes backhanded the puck into the net with a baseball-bat swing for his third goal of the season.
The Saints successfully killed a 5-minute major penalty to Cole Helm for charging, then took advantage of a 5-minute major power play that resulted from Tomas Machu’s high elbow hit on Theo Wallberg. Dubuque scored twice during the unlimited power play.
Mikey Burchill made it 2-0 with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle for his team-high seventh goal of the season at 1:48 of the second period. Wallberg and Lucas St. Louis assisted.
Just 47 seconds later, Montes struck again for his fourth goal of the season. Ryan St. Louis and Lucas St. Louis worked the puck to the net front for Montes, who scored on his second attempt at a jam shot on goalie Jacob Fowler.
Reese Laubach ended Geisel’s shutout bid with a Phantoms power play goal 6:19 into the second frame.
But Ryan St. Louis got that goal back with the first 5-on-5 goal of the game at 14:35 of the period. Caelum Dick feathered a headman pass to Ryan St. Louis, who snuck behind the defense and scored his fifth goal of the season on a short breakaway.
Youngstown cut its deficit to 4-2 with a shorthanded goal 1:58 into the third period. Matthew Perkins lofted a shot wide of the net, but William Whitelaw tapped it behind Geisel for his seventh goal of the season.
That momentum lasted just 2:16 until Oliver Moberg notched his fourth goal of the season to stretch the lead to 5-2. Burkholder made a spin move to keep the play alive and found James Reeder below the goal line. Reeder then found Moberg between the circles, and he wired a wrist shot past Fowler.
Shane Lachance scored twice in a span of 21 seconds to pull Youngstown within 5-4. The first goal came on the power play. Whitelaw tied the game with an unassisted goal at the 8:27 mark.
The 5-minute overtime included glorious chances for both teams. But Youngstown’s Kenta Isogai and Dubuque’s Owen Michaels were denied on breakaway opportunities.
