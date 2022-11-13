Max Montes and Nils Juntorp scored, and Paxton Geisel stopped 3 of 4 attempts in a shootout to rescue the Dubuque Fighting Saints on Saturday night in Youngstown, Ohio.

The Saints squandered a three-goal lead in the third period before earning the 6-5 victory and earn a weekend split of the series at the Covelli Centre. Youngstown took the opener, 7-2, on Friday night.

