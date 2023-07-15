07112023-westdubuquevsmaquoketa6-sg.JPG
Western Dubuque’s Anna Haverland rounds second base during Tuesday’s Iowa Class 4A regional final against Maquoketa in Farley, Iowa. Haverland and the Bobcats play Norwalk in a 4A state quarterfinal on Monday at Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.

 Stephen Gassman / Telegraph Herald

Western Dubuque is set to try and reclaim its throne atop Iowa Class 4A softball.

The Bobcats will be trying to claim their second state championship after claiming the 4A crown in 2021.

