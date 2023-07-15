Western Dubuque is set to try and reclaim its throne atop Iowa Class 4A softball.
The Bobcats will be trying to claim their second state championship after claiming the 4A crown in 2021.
There are four players from that team still on the WD roster, including two — Erica Ernzen and Hailey Wulfekuhle — who saw substantial playing time.
Bobcats coach Rex Massey is making his second trip to state in three seasons in charge after taking over prior to the 2021 season and has a connection to all three WD state teams. His daughter, Ally, was a sophomore when the Bobcats made their only other state trip in 2008.
Here is a capsule look at the Iowa Class 4A state tournament, which begins Monday at Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge:
Monday’s quarterfinals — No. 7 Winterset (25-12) vs. No. 2 Carlisle (30-6), 3 p.m.; No. 6 ADM (24-12) vs. No. 3 Fort Dodge (31-9), 3:30 p.m.; No. 8 North Scott (26-11) vs. No. 1 North Polk (30-4), 5 p.m.; No. 5 Western Dubuque (29-9) vs. No. 4 Norwalk (31-9), 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s semifinals — Winterset/Carlisle winner vs. ADM/Fort Dodge winner, 11:30 a.m.; North Scott/North Polk winner vs. Western Dubuque/Norwalk winner, 1:30 p.m.
Thursday’s final — Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
WESTERN DUBUQUE vs. NORWALK
How they got here — Western Dubuque defeated Decorah, 3-0, in the regional semifinals and Maquoketa, 12-2, in the final. Norwalk beat Keokuk, 10-0, in the regional semifinal and Burlington, 5-0, in the final.
Series history — The teams have not met since at least 2009.
Western Dubuque offensive leaders — Erica Ernzen (.400, 44 hits, 44 runs, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 17 RBIs, 12 stolen bases); Carson Koerperich (.379, 47 hits, 45 runs, 7 doubles, 5 triples, 1 home run, 32 RBIs); Hannah Hoefer (.363, 45 hits, 25 runs, 7 doubles, 2 triples, 2 home runs, 40 RBIs); Anna Haverland (.330, 30 hits, 28 runs, 2 doubles, 2 triples, 14 RBIs); Kiya Steger (.320, 39 hits, 17 runs, 6 doubles, 5 home runs, 42 RBIs); Morgan Hosch (.281, 25 hits, 7 runs, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 18 RBIs); Kaitlyn Thole (.275, 33 hits, 3 runs, 4 doubles, 2 triples, 23 RBIs)
Western Dubuque pitching leaders — Kiya Steger (14-3, 1 save, 1.50 ERA, 121 innings, 132 strikeouts, 32 walks); Hannah Hoefer (11-3, 2.23 ERA, 84 2/3 innings, 94 strikeouts, 30 walks)
Norwalk offensive leaders — Nyah Hulbert (.350, 49 hits, 43 runs, 8 doubles, 2 triples, 4 home runs, 28 RBIs, 21 stolen bases); Jaylynn Brandt (.347, 41 hits, 34 runs, 7 doubles, 25 RBIs, 15 stolen bases); Lauren Black (.328, 40 hits, 11 runs, 14 doubles, 10 home runs, 44 RBIs); Zadie Wadle (.300, 33 hits, 6 runs, 7 doubles, 17 RBIs); Addi Downe (.287, 29 hits, 6 runs, 3 doubles, 3 triples, 19 RBIs); Bailey Birmingham (.280, 26 hits, 25 runs, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 10 RBIs); Maddie Guillon (.258, 32 hits, 23 runs, 6 doubles, 3 triples, 25 RBIs)
Norwalk pitching leaders — Zadie Wadle (18-5, 2 saves, 1.87 ERA, 138 2/3 innings, 171 strikeouts, 12 walks); Olivia Dougherty (12-3, 3 saves, 2.07 ERA, 125 innings, 137 strikeouts, 32 walks)
Outlook — Western Dubuque has won five straight games and eight of nine entering the state tournament. The Bobcats went 16-5 in the predominantly Class 5A Mississippi Valley Conference and finished one game out of a three-way tie for the Mississippi Division championship. … Norwalk shared the Little Hawkeye Conference title with Dallas Center-Grimes after posting an 18-3 league mark. The Warriors enter the state tournament on a four-game winning streak. … Western Dubuque averages 6.6 runs for and 3.0 against and is hitting .312 as a team. The Warriors average 6.0 runs for and 2.6 against while hitting .289. … Bobcats pitchers have combined for 284 strikeouts against 84 walks and boast a 2.21 earned run average while allowing opponents to hit .218. Norwalk pitchers boast a 2.07 ERA and .197 opponents batting average while striking out 312 and allowing 50 walks. … Norwalk is making its 13th state tournament appearance and second consecutive. Prior to last season, the Warriors hadn’t qualified since 2014.