Western Dubuque’s Jack Clemens fired a 56-yard touchdown strike to Nick Bryant with 8:33 to play, sealing a 21-10 victory over Iowa City Liberty on Friday night in North Liberty, Iowa, as the Bobcats notched their first win of the season.
The Bobcats (1-2) fell into a 3-0 hole, but answered with a 3-yard TD run from Spencer Zinn and a 2-yard TD plunge by Grant Glausser to take a 14-10 lead into halftime.
Dubuque Senior 27, Davenport North 23 — At Davenport, Iowa: Jack Gilligan threw for 299 yards with touchdown passes of 36, 57 and 23 yards — two to Landon Sauser — and Kyle Konrardy kicked a pair of field goals as the Rams held off North.
Dyersville Beckman 48, Monticello 21 — At Monticello, Iowa: The battle of undefeated ranked teams was a rout for the Class 1A No. 8-ranked Trailblazers (3-0), as Owen Huehnergarth romped all over the Panthers (2-1) with 272 yards rushing and touchdown runs of 1, 16, 41 and 4 yards.
Cascade 45, Anamosa 35 — At Anamosa, Iowa: Jack Menster scored early and often, rolling up 248 yards rushing and seven touchdowns as the Cougars (2-1) had their offense moving again with a big win over Anamosa.
North Linn 43, Bellevue 14 — At Troy Mills, Iowa: The Comets (1-2) dropped into an early hole and never recovered in the road loss to the Lynx.
West Delaware 42, Decorah 21 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Hawks (2-1) pulled away for a home triumph.
Camanche 30, Maquoketa 15 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: The Cardinals fell short at home and dropped to 0-3 on the season.
Clayton Ridge 7, South Winneshiek 0 — At Calmar, Iowa: Drake Ostrander hauled in an 11-yard touchdown reception to give the Eagles (2-1) all the offense they needed in a slug fest with the Warriors.
Edgewood-Colesburg 54, Central City 6 — At Edgewood, Iowa: The Vikings (2-1) are starting to find their footing in 8-player action, blasting Central City.
West Branch 52, Maquoketa Valley 0 — At Delhi, Iowa: The Bears were all over the Wildcats (1-2) in the runaway win.
ILLINOIS
East Dubuque 58, Deerfield 20 — At Deerfield, Wis.: The Warriors (1-2) earned their first win of the season behind Sam Huntington’s three touchdown runs, while Dawson Feyen score on a TD run and returned a punt for another score.
Dakota 14, Stockton 6 — At Dakota, Ill.: The Blackhawks (1-2) battled in a defensive struggle, but ultimately fell to the Indians.
Milledgeville 64, River Ridge 0 — At Milledgeville, Ill.: The Wildcats (0-3) couldn’t keep pace with the Missiles in 8-player action.
WISCONSIN
Cuba City 32, Belleville 7 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Carter Olson caught a 48-yard touchdown pass from Beau Kopp, then sealed the win with an interception return score, as the Cubans took care of business.
Southwestern 28, Iowa-Grant 12 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Peerson Kephart ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more, including a 51-yarder to Jordan Pergande, as the Wildcats found their groove in a victory over the Panthers.
Mineral Point 22, Black Hawk/Warren 16 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: The Pointers dedicated the name of their field to former coach Ron Murphy, then hung on for a thrilling victory with Bo Hanson’s late interception.
New Glarus/Monticello 28, Prairie du Chien 27 — At New Glarus, Wis.: The Blackhawks fell into a 21-0 hole, but rallied with two Maddox Cejka TD passes and two interception return scores from Max Amundson and Kurt Wall, but the co-op scored with 19 seconds to play and the made extra point sealed it.
Lancaster 46, Fennimore 19 — At Lancaster, Wis.: The Flying Arrows played their most complete game of the season and came up with a big win at home.
Belmont 44, Wonewoc Center 7 — At Belmont, Wis.: Waylon Palzkill rushed for two touchdowns and passed for two more, John Burbach and Kolby Lancaster ran for TDs, and the Braves rolled.
River Ridge 46, Pecatonica/Argyle 8 -- At Argyle, Wis.: The Timberwolves cruised to a big win on the road.
Darlington 66, Parkview/Albany 0 — At Orfordville, Wis.: The Redbirds wasted no time in blitzing past the co-op in a blowout win.
DeSoto 44, Boscobel 6 — At Boscobel, Wis.: The Bulldogs were handled in the lopsided loss to DeSoto.