Ethan Hefel is a special talent, and the basketball court is just another avenue for the Galena senior to showcase his abilities.
Coming off an all-state season on the gridiron for the Pirates football team — where he landed first-team all-state honors for his play at defensive back and quarterback — Hefel became only the seventh player in Galena boys basketball history to top 1,000 career points in a 52-34 victory over Byron on Monday at the Eastland Holiday Tournament in Lanark, Ill. Hefel finished the game with 16 points, with 12 coming in the second half to help close it out.
“It’s a great accomplishment, and it took me all four years,” said Hefel, a four-year starter and 6-foot guard. “I’m thankful for my former teammates that have helped me get this far, and happy that I reached it even with a COVID season last year. It’s a great accomplishment that I’m very proud of.”
The Pirates are off to a 9-2 start to the season following a 51-47 victory over Pecatonica at the holiday tournament on Tuesday. Hefel was clutch once again, dropping a game-high 28 points with some pivotal makes down the stretch to seal the win.
“He earned all-state honorable mention last year, and what he’s meant to our program is simply ... he’s been our guy,” Galena coach Matt Wienen said. “He’s the do-it-all guy for us. I just made a comment to him today after the game that he had ice in his veins. We were down three and he had a couple of huge 10-foot jumpers for us.
“He’s our energy guy. He really does it all for us. He’s just phenomenal and there’s no other word to describe him. We’ll truly miss him after this season.”
Hefel’s history becomes more impressive with his rebounding ability, as last week he topped 500 career rebounds to become only the second player in Galena program history to notch 1,000 points and 500 rebounds — and the first since the 1970s.
“As a guard, I exaggerate on the rosters because he’s probably 5-11 at best,” Wienen said. “I played post in high school, and to be 5-11 and get that many rebounds is impressive. He’s unbelievable, especially with the shortened season last year. It’s incredible how he battles in everything he does.”
Hefel is a multi-sport athlete for the Pirates, not only starring in football and basketball but also as a terrific pitcher and shortstop for the Galena baseball team — and the diamond is where he plans to continue his playing career collegiately.
“Playing other sports, that gives me the physicality that I have to rebound,” said Hefel, who is averaging 25 points, six rebounds and three assists per game this season. “I’m a physical player and I won’t back down from other players with more height and weight than me. I just won’t.”
Hefel has taken on a leadership role this season, and the Pirates are flourishing early. Sophomore Connor Glasgow is averaging 17 points and 16 rebounds per contest, while various other young players are carving out important roles.
“We’re a really young team, but we’re building that chemistry more than we have in other years,” Hefel said. “We’re working together with the younger guys and coming together. I’ve accepted that role and a lot of the younger players look up to me, and I’ll help them with anything they need. I’m helping to teach them through the experiences that I have.”
The Pirates play two more games this week at the holiday tournament before turning the calendar to 2022 in hopes of competing for the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference title alongside favorites such as East Dubuque and Scales Mound.
“It’s a team thing,” Wienen said. “We haven’t done it pretty, but we’ve won some ugly games and we’re 9-2 right now and you can’t take that away. We haven’t played our best ball yet, but we want to be doing that in February when it matters most.”