IOWA CITY — From the highest of highs to the lowest of lows.
The Iowa basketball team experienced the full range of emotions during an eight-day stretch in March.
Just four days after winning four games in four days to claim the Big Ten Conference tournament championship, the Hawkeyes’ season was over.
Patrick McCaffery said he reflected on the season for a few weeks before even touching a basketball again following Iowa’s 67-63 loss to Richmond in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on March 17. Iowa had finished its run to the Big Ten tourney title just four days prior.
“It was the ultimate high and the ultimate low,” said McCaffery, a 6-foot-9, 210-pound junior forward. “I just had to sit back and reflect and understand not everything comes down to one game. I don’t know how many games we won off the top of my head, but we won a lot of them. And we won a championship, and we got a chance to play in the NCAA Tournament and we did a lot of really cool things.
“You get comfort in looking back at the body of the work from the whole season. Obviously, it probably is different for guys that aren’t here anymore, but for the guys that are coming back it’s just like ‘OK, now we have an opportunity to do it again and make sure that doesn’t happen.’”
Iowa won 26 games last year, the second-most in program history, and reached the NCAA Tournament for the sixth time in the last eight completed seasons.
Iowa has won at least 20 games and led the Big Ten in scoring each of the last four seasons. The Hawkeyes have also been nationally ranked at the end of each of the previous three campaigns.
But for the second consecutive year, the Hawkeyes have lost their leading scorer and a consensus first-team All-American to the NBA.
“My hope is to continue along that path of success and continue to get better,” coach Fran McCaffery said. “I think this team is very capable of doing just that, but then the challenge will be to do it next year and the year after that and the year after that.”
Iowa has had the Big Ten’s leading scorer each of the last three years between Keegan Murray (2021-22) and Luka Garza (2019-20, 2020-21).
Kris Murray, the twin brother of Keegan, is the obvious choice to carry the mantle this season.
“I’m always ready for a good challenge,” said Kris Murray, a 6-foot-8, 220-pound junior forward. “I know a lot of people are trying to put pressure on me this year, but I really feel that there’s none. I know my game, I know how to play. That’s all I have to do this year. Just stay confident in myself and when team success happens, individual success happens. The biggest thing is that we get wins this year to be able to showcase our team at the highest level.”
