When the big news first broke, one of the first questions Nate McMullen fielded was whether he’ll change up Cascade’s storied 2-3 zone defense.
“We’ll see what happens,” McMullen said.
He’s not ruling out switching things up, but of all people, McMullen is well-versed in his alma mater’s tradition. He’s all about what it means to be a Cougar.
Cascade High School announced on Wednesday that McMullen will take over as Cougars boys basketball coach, succeeding Jacob Brindle who announced his resignation last month after four seasons at the helm. McMullen will be Cascade’s third coach after Brindle and Iowa Hall of Famer Al Marshall.
A 2011 Cascade grad, McMullen played for Marshall as a prep when Brindle was an assistant. He then played four seasons of collegiate baseball at Clarke University, where he helped the Pride advance to their first NAIA national tournament. Since graduating, he has been an assistant basketball coach with the Cougars and was on the bench when Cascade won its first state basketball championship in 2018.
“I played in it for four years, coached in it for four years,” said McMullen, 27, a teacher at Jefferson Middle School in Dubuque. “Basketball is a game of X’s and O’s and work ethic. Being competitive is going to be big for us and the program itself.
“This was my dream job. I can’t thank the community enough and how they’ve been for me as a player and now a coach. I’m pretty excited to see where that opportunity leads me.”
Marshall and Brindle’s tutelage is unbeatable, McMullen said. He plans on bringing a lot of the same coaching philosophies and methods his predecessors used to his own program. More so than just employing the 2-3 zone — which has helped Cascade become one of the state’s best defensive teams each season — McMullen wants to cultivate a playing style that brings out the best in players, something the previous two coaches instilled in him.
“I plan on doing a lot of similar things that Al and Brindle did,” McMullen said. “I’m big on letting kids play freely. … The kids need to have self-confidence within themselves and believe that they are capable and able to do what we teach them.
“This is everything that I imagined. Playing under the system with Al and Jake being there, you’re kind of understanding of what the program is and the tradition of Cascade basketball. Jake and Al always used to say we’re a blue-collar program, and I agree with that. We bend but we don’t break.”
McMullen is taking over a program that finished 15-9 in 2019-20 and lost to Monticello in the Class 2A District 8 final.
Brindle, who retired from coaching to spend more time with family, said McMullen is an ideal fit to carry the Cougars forward.
“We’re really happy that we have some continuity going forward. Nate’s a lifer,” Brindle said. “He’s been around the program a long time. He came to youth camps as a kid, helped us get to the state tournament as a player — he’s always been around.
“It makes me feel really good that someone who grew up in the program gets to achieve his dream. It was one of those things where you don’t need to look past your own backyard.”
Another Brindle assistant, Roamn Hummel, will carry over as McMullen’s assistant.