The news came through like a ray of sunshine.
In a year where almost everything seems like a worst-case scenario, the Big Ten Conference provided a little light.
University of Iowa athletic director Gary Barta and football coach Kirk Ferentz spoke with reporters via Zoom on Thursday, one day after the conference announced it had reversed course on fall football and that the season would begin an eight-week season on Oct. 23.
“There’s been uncertainty for everybody going back to March in all regards of our lives certainly, so it was really great to get some clarity in terms of where we’re going as a football conference and what it looks like moving forward,” Ferentz said. “It was really exciting for our players to get that news yesterday. To me the biggest issue in this whole time has been about our players — what’s best for them — and certainly their health is first and foremost. But for them to know we have a chance to play football is exciting.”
The Big Ten’s protocol includes daily antigen testing of all student-athletes, coaches, support staff and any on-field personnel — which must be completed and recorded prior to each practice or game. Each institution must also designate a Chief Infection Officer who will oversee collection and reporting of data to the Big Ten.
Anybody who tests positive for the coronavirus must undergo comprehensive cardiac testing and then must be cleared by a cardiologist prior to returning. Anyone who tests positive must sit out a mandatory 21 days.
But, that’s better than no football at all. And the same can now be said for other sports, too.
“Our student-athletes have been great throughout the whole pandemic, but especially in walking through the building yesterday, you could just see an extra spring in their step and a few more smiles on their faces because they now have something to focus for and the opportunity to play,” Barta said. “Rightly so this announcement is focused around football, but it’s important to note, and it didn’t get lost on me or our other student-athletes, the path forward that’s been created was critical for all of our sports. In order for any of our teams to play, this needed to be established and all of our sports will come under the same protocol as we go forward.”
Barta did say that the return of football will not reverse any prior budget cuts, including the elimination of four sports — men’s and women’s swimming, men’s gymnastics and men’s golf. Previously announced furloughs and staffing and pay cuts will also remain in place.
Though Iowa and the Big Ten will be bringing in revenue from TV broadcast rights, lost revenue from tickets and donations will not be enough to offset a deficit that was originally projected in the $65 million range.
Not only will Iowa be playing four fewer regular-season games than in recent years, Barta said that for at least the first couple of games fans won’t be allowed into the stadium.
“The financial crisis is certainly still in play and is going to be very significant,” Barta said. “We are going to have more revenue at the end having these games televised, but it will be a much-reduced amount because we’re not playing a full schedule.”
Further eating into the revenue boost is the increased cost for testing and quarantining. There is also a likely chance the university will incur higher costs for travel with a need for bigger or more vehicles.
“At the end of the day the net amount of revenue will be better than it was, but it will still be a significant deficit,” Barta said. “But the No. 1 thing is we will get a chance for our student-athletes, COVID-allowing, we will get a chance for our student-athletes to compete.”