Kassie Rosenbum is bringing home a silver medal with hopes for more hardware.
Rosenbum, a former Clayton Ridge prep, ran 35 minutes and 5.12 seconds in the 10,000-meter run, finishing runner-up for Loras on the first day of the NCAA Division III track & field championships on Thursday in Greensboro, N.C.
Rosenbum, who was seeded second in the event, is also the No. 6 seed for the 5,000.
The Loras women also received a sixth-place finish from Carly Fischer in the discus (140 feet, 5 inches).
Dubuque’s Mackenzie Goeller (137-7) was ninth and Kaitlyn Wilder (129-5) was 15th in the discus. The Spartans’ Emma Seipel cleared 17-9 ¾ to place 11th in the long jump while Demetria Johnson (17-2 1/2) was 16th.
On the men’s side, UW-Platteville’s Ben Veverka claimed brone in the discus, throwing 162-9. Teammate Alex Walechka (162-9) was sixth; Justin Eichler (144-5) was 13th.
Former Western Dubuque standout Joe Freiburger, now running for Wartburg, earned All-American honors in the 10,000, placing fourth in 30:21.75.
PREP BASEBALL
Dubuque Wahlert 6, Bettendorf 1 — At Bettendorf, Iowa: Jared Walter struck out 10 in a complete-game four-hitter as the Golden Eagles beat the Bulldogs on Wednesday night.
PREP SOFTBALL
West Carroll 11, Galena 7 — At Thomson, Ill.: Claire Martensen, Madeline Ries, Corrina Noble and Claire Kruse had two hits apiece for the Pirates (2-10, 1-6 Northwest Upstate Illini Conference), but West Carroll rallied to victory.