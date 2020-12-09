Here is a capsule look at area boys basketball teams in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference this season:
LANCASTER
Coach — Brian Knapp (4rd year)
2019-20 record — 13-10
Key returners — Hayden Knapp (6-1, Sr.), Hayden Wagner (6-4, Sr.), Preston Noethe (6-2, Sr.), Cole Raisbeck (6-2, Sr.), Logan Smith (6-0, Sr.), Skyler Burkholder (5-8. Jr.), DJ Kelley (6-1, Jr.), Ian Klaas (5-9, Jr.), Matthew Hughey (6-2, Jr.)
Outlook — The Flying Arrows have an experienced squad ready to battle for a share of the SWC title. Although they lost leading scorer Dawson Bowen (19 ppg) to graduation, they return potential scoring threats in Hayden Knapp (10 ppg) and Hayden Wagner (10 ppg). The Arrows will look to run the floor with an up-tempo style and rely on their team speed and quickness.
PLATTEVILLE
Coach — Mike Huser (13th year)
2019-20 record — 3-19
Key returners — Devin Digman (6-5, Jr.), Logan Page (5-10, Sr.), Isaac Vorwald (5-10, Sr.), Aidan Sparkman (5-10, Sr.)
Outlook — The Hillmen lost two starters to graduation, and will be without four of their key players due to injuries for the majority or all of the 2020-21 season, including Jesse Martin (12.3 ppg), Devin Digman (5 ppg), Seth Millsap and Chase Carroll.
“We will have to rely on some returning seniors and a mixture of youth,” coach Mike Huser said. “Our chemistry seems to be pretty good at this point.”
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN
Coach — Ben Harris (1st year)
2019-20 record — 15-9
Key returners — Max Amundson (6-0, Jr.), Justice Olmstead (6-3, Jr.), Owen Oldenburg (5-6, Jr.), Aden McCluskey (6-0, Jr.), Austin Martin (6-0, Sr.), Quinton Scott (5-11, Jr.), Brady Bartels (6-4, Sr.), Ryan Wall (5-11, Jr.)
Outlook — The Blackhawks will have a new coach for the first time in 27 years after the resignation of Andy Banasik. Harris inherits a talented junior class who will have to fill holes left by the loss of four starters. If they can develop their roles quickly, expect the Blackhawks to be a strong contender for the SWC title.