Outlook: Dubuque is eager to play a game for just the second time since the conclusion of the 2019 season. The Spartans won their spring opener, 17-13, over Coe before having its final three games of the season canceled because of COVID-19 concerns. Marietta, out of Ohio, is coming off a 3-2 spring season and enters the season on a two-game winning streak.
LORAS (0-0) at ST. NORBERT (0-0)
Kickoff: 1 p.m.
Last year: Did not meet
Outlook: The Duhawks open a season of high promise on the road against a team they have never faced before. Loras is confident behind senior quarterback Noah Sigwarth, a Wahlert grad who threw for 1,940 yards and eight touchdowns in 10 games in 2019. Loras went 2-0 in an abbreviated spring season with Sigwarth throwing for 322 yards and four touchdowns. A similar progression could see Loras win a second straight opener.
CLARKE (0-1) at MISSOURI VALLEY (0-1)
Kickoff: 1 p.m.
Last meeting: Missouri Valley won, 44-6, on Sept. 7, 2019
Last week: Clarke lost to Evangel, 24-9, at home; Missouri Valley lost to Peru State, 47-21, on the road.
Outlook: The Pride are looking to shake off last week’s loss and get back into the win column. Clarke quarterbacks Brandon Mueller and Kenyon Williams combined to complete 10 of 18 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown last week, but took five sacks. The Pride ran for 126 yards on 46 attempts. Missouri Valley QBs threw for 355 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s losing effort. But, the Vikings only rushed for 5 yards as a team. If Clarke can slow down the pass attack and get its offense in gear, a win could be in the near future.