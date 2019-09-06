Here is a capsule look at tonight’s key area games:
IOWA
DAVENPORT NORTH (1-0) AT DUBUQUE SENIOR (0-1)
Kickoff — 7:15 p.m.
Radio — KDTH-AM 1370
Last year — Davenport North won, 20-7
Outlook — The Rams showed flashes of good things to come in last week’s season opener, but fell just short in a 24-20 loss. Cain McWilliams ran for 232 yards and a touchdown and also caught six passes for 62 yards in a breakout performance. Quarterback Tom Casey threw for 206 yards and ran for two scores. A similar effort should avenge last season’s loss and get the Rams into the win column.
TH prediction — Senior 28, Davenport North 21
DAVENPORT ASSUMPTION (1-0) AT DUBUQUE WAHLERT (1-0)
Kickoff — 7:15 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Davenport Assumption won, 37-0
Outlook — The Golden Eagles stunned this half of the state with last week’s 17-15 upset victory over West Delaware. This week figures to bring a tougher test in Assumption, which opened the season with a 42-0 thumping of Rock Island Alleman. But another strong defensive effort could change the narrative once again.
TH prediction — Assumption 35, Wahlert 14
WILLIAMSBURG (1-0) AT WESTERN DUBUQUE (1-0)
Kickoff — 7:15 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Western Dubuque won, 53-13
Outlook — The Class 3A No. 2-ranked Bobcats rolled up a school-record 593 yards of offense in last season’s win over the Raiders, a game in which quarterback Calvin Harris tied the program’s single-game record with five touchdown passes. With just one TD pass tonight, Harris will take over sole possession of the school’s career record. He enters tonight’s game tied with Dylan Gotto with 28 career TD passes.
TH prediction — Western Dubuque 42, Williamsburg 21
DYERSVILLE BECKMAN (1-0)
AT MONTICELLO (1-0)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — KDST-FM 99.3
Last year — Monticello won, 27-13
Outlook — Beckman opened a lot of eyes last week with a 42-13 thumping of LaPorte City Union, earning a No. 7 ranking in Class 1A. A rivalry matchup awaits tonight with Monticello, but QB Nick Offerman and RB Evan Wulfekuhle should keep things rolling for the Trailblazers.
TH prediction — Beckman 30, Monticello 21
BENTON COMMUNITY (1-0) AT CASCADE (0-1)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Last year — Benton won, 30-12
Outlook — The Cougars lost a close, defensive contest to Monticello in their opener, and the schedule doesn’t get much easier against Benton, which rolled South Tama, 51-7, in its opener. After scoring just seven points last week, a young Cascade offense will be under pressure to score tonight.
TH prediction — Benton 35, Cascade 17
BELLEVUE (0-1) AT CAMANCHE (1-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Bellevue won, 51-12
Outlook — The Comets have replaced 13 starters from last year’s state quarterfinalist team, and those players are still finding their footing after a season-opening loss. But QB Max Jackson looked strong throwing the ball and Ben Parker should see some more opportunities to pound the ball, as last week the Comets were playing catch-up. The key on defense will be slowing down Camanche QB Jordan Lawrence.
TH prediction — Camanche 28, Bellevue 27
ILLINOIS
EAST DUBUQUE (1-0) AT MILLEDGEVILLE (0-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — The Warriors looked strong in their home opener, while the Missiles lost a tough one on the road to Stockton. This one’s a toss up.
TH prediction — Milledgeville 18, East Dubuque 16
WISCONSIN
LANCASTER (2-0, 0-0) AT DARLINGTON (2-0, 0-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — wglr.com
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Two of the area’s top programs over the last decade finally meet in a regular-season game, and this time as new conference rivals. Both teams are averaging more than 200 rushing yards per game, but the edge in this one goes to the Arrows.
TH prediction — Lancaster 27, Darlington 22
POTOSI/CASSVILLE (2-0, 0-0)
at BLACK HAWK/WARREN (2-0, 0-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — superhits106.com
Last year — Black Hawk won, 14-7, in Week 2, and 6-0, in Level 2 of the playoffs
Outlook — Potosi/Cassville opens its Six Rivers Conference slate with a tough one: the defending WIAA Division 7 state champs. A couple narrow losses give the hosts a little extra motivation, but Black Hawk/Warren is a well-oiled machine.
TH prediction — Black Hawk/Warren 20, Potosi/Cassville 13
Season records (Last week in parentheses)
O’Neill: 5-4 (2-3)
Ortman 2-2 (2-2)