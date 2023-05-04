For the second straight year, the University of Dubuque will be vying for an automatic bid into the NCAA Division III men’s lacrosse national tournament.
And it will come against a familiar foe.
The Spartans once again advanced to the Midwest Lacrosse Conference tournament championship after defeating Northwestern (Minn.), 18-10, on Wednesday at Oyen Field.
Benn Farraday netted five goals, Giovanni Silva added 4, and Aidan Culligan, Quintten Rangel, Tyler Johnson and Sam Todd contributed two each as the Spartans outshot the Eagles, 50-23.
Second-seeded UD will play at top seeded Lake Forest on Saturday for a berth in the D-III national tournament. The Spartans bested the Foresters, 11-10, in last year’s MLC title contest.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Blomquist, Bachmann all-A-R-C — For the third straight year, Loras’ Kevin Blomquist, a Las Vegas native, earned all-conference recognition by the American Rivers Conference in singles in doubles. At the No.1 position in singles, Blomquist posted a 10-9 record. In doubles, also playing at No. 1, he finished with an overall record of 12-8.
Dubuque freshman Bjarne Bachmann, of Essen, Germany, garnered all-A-R-C honors after compiling a 7-11 record in the No. 1 singles position.
Loras’ Konnor Barth and Thomas Kampmier were A-R-C honorable mention selections.
PREP SOFTBALL
Galena 5, Stockton/Warren 4 (9 innings) — At Stockton, Ill.: Addison Zmich tied the game at 4-4 with a leadoff seventh-inning homer run, and Taylor Burcham plated the game-winning run in the ninth as the Pirates outlasted Stockton/Warren in extra innings.
Iowa-Grant 13, Darlington 3 — At Livingston, Wis.: Ella Winslow doubled, and Sophie Wiegel, Lylah Norgard and Ashlynn Norgard added hits, but the Redbirds fell via the five-inning mercy rule on Tuesday.
prep baseball
Galena 14, Warren/Stockton 13 — At Galena, Ill.: Gus Nack was 4-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs, John Wubben homered and Galena hung on to defeat Warren/Stockton on Tuesday in a wild affair. Cyler Cornelius was 4-for-5 with two RBIs and Colby Tucker added three hits with two runs scored for Warren/Stockton.
