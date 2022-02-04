There’s need and there’s want, and Dubuque Hempstead needed this win.
In the midst of a five-game losing skid with the postseason around the corner, the Mustangs needed to get some of their winning confidence back. That came with a spirited effort on the defensive end.
Hempstead broke out a 2-3 zone defense that flustered Western Dubuque on Friday night, holding the Bobcats to 12-for-50 shooting from the field and forcing 12 turnovers in a 42-33 victory.
“We were on a pretty bad slump there and we needed this one,” said 6-foot-11 big man Cameron Fens, who led the Mustangs with 13 points and 15 rebounds. “The substate seeding meeting is tomorrow and we needed to get another win and hopefully help our seeding.”
Noah Pettinger added 13 points and Nate Kaesbauer scored six of his 10 points in the fourth quarter for the Mustangs (8-9, 3-7 Mississippi Valley Conference). Kellen Strohmeyer chipped in six points as just the four players scored for Hempstead.
“We did (need this one),” Hempstead coach Curt Deutsch said. “Credit to the guys. Teams have kind of figured us out. They’re not going to let Kellen and Cam beat them. We have to figure out how to get those other guys in a better position to be successful. While we weren’t really great on the offensive end, we were better than we’ve been the last few games.”
Nick Bryant scored 10 points, Carson Schute added nine points and Daviyon Gaston had seven for the Bobcats (6-11, 4-6), who could never find their rhythm against the zone.
“Just never had the tempo,” WD coach Grady Gallagher said. “They were on a little bit of a skid and they got out of it by playing much better. It seemed like every 50-50 ball in the first half went their way. We just have to keep getting better. We won’t see any guys like Fens in our substate, so that’s good news.”
The Mustangs used the 2-3 zone effectively to give the Bobcats fits all throughout the first half. Fens scored on a putback to give Hempstead a 7-2 lead, but Gaston sank a 3 at the horn to cut the deficit to 7-5 heading to the second.
Hempstead went on a 13-2 run in the second quarter to extend the lead, as Pettinger scored on a putback while falling to the ground before Fens muscled inside for another bucket that made it 13-5 at the 4:25 mark. Strohmeyer grabbed a steal and completed a three-point play, then Fens snagged another offensive board and scored to extend the lead to 20-7 at halftime.
“We’ve been working on the 2-3 for a while,” Fens said. “I always thought it’d be good to implement that because we have guards that are quick enough to contain shooters and me in the paint. It held up really well.”
Pettinger drilled a trey to open the third quarter, and Fens hammered a pair of dunks to push the advantage to 27-11 at the 4:05 mark. The Bobcats chipped away on a 5-0 run to close the frame to cut their deficit to 29-18. WD’s Jackson Ingalsbe opened the scoring in the fourth with a trey, making it a 29-21 game with just under 7 minutes to play.
“Defensively we thought we’d change it up a little bit,” Deutsch said. “Get some more deflections and a little more activity out there. The guys were a little more energized and did a really good job of moving on to the next play and making things happen.”
The Bobcats tried a full-court press and anything they could on the offensive end, but the shots just weren’t falling. Fens alley-ooped a pass in the press break for Pettinger’s two-handed flush to put an exclamation point on the bounce-back win with 3:45 remaining.
“It’s great to see and we need that,” Fens said. “Teams are starting to realize that Kellen and I are the guys to stop, so those guys stepping up is helping a lot. Contributions from other guys is really big.”