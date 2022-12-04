Isabella Tierney scored a game-high 17 points to help lead the University of Dubuque to a 63-48 win over Central on Saturday in Pella, Iowa.
Morgan Hawkins added 16 points and Kathleen Mathias finished with 12 points and 15 rebounds as the Spartans (5-4, 2-1 American Rivers Conference) won their third straight game.
MidAmerica Nazarene 69, Clarke 59 — At Olathe, Kan.: Tina Ubl scored 14 points, Giana Michels added 12, Nicole McDermott had 11 and Taylor Haase and Emma Kelchen chipped in 10 apiece, but the Pride fell on the road.
UW-Stevens Point 59, UW-Platteville 53 — At Stevens Point, Wis.: Sarah Mueller scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Brynlee Nelson scored 11 points, but the Pioneers fell on the road.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Central 68, Dubuque 58 — At Pella, Iowa: Sam Kilburg and Jaylin McCants scored 14 points apiece to lead Dubuque, but the Spartans saw their six-game winning streak come to an end.
MidAmerica Nazarene 93, Clarke 72 — At Olathe, Kan.: Chandler Dean and Daquon Lewis scored 13 points each, and Biggie Luster and Lajarrion Spinks added 11 each as the Pride fell on the road.
UW-Stevens Point 78, UW-Platteville 74 (OT) — At Platteville, Wis.: Logan Pearson scored 18 points, Ben Probst added 16, Brady Olson had 14 and Carter Lancaster 11, but the Pioneers fell at home to UW-Stevens Point.
BOYS BASKETBALL
East Dubuque 72, Marengo 42 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Aidan Colin scored 20 points and Carter Widmeier added 10 as the Warriors beat Marengo.
Scales Mound 62, New Glarus 59 — At Lena, Ill.: Thomas Hereau scored 24 points and Charlie Wiegel added 13 as the Hornets beat New Glarus in the Stateline Shootout.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Monticello 60, Western Dubuque 51 — At Epworth, Iowa: The Panthers upended the Bobcats in non-conference action.
Galena 69, River Ridge (Wis.) 40 — At Galena, Ill.: Gracie Furlong scored 20 points, Addie Hefel added 19 and Taylor Burcham had 17, and the Pirates routed the Timberwolves.
Rockford Lutheran 64, East Dubuque 30 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Erika Dolan scored 10 points to lead the Warriors in a home non-conference loss.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Pioneers 2nd — At Milwaukee: Aiden Brosinski (157 pounds), Tyler Hannah (197) and Brett Schoenherr (285) placed third to help UW-Platteville finish runner-up at the Milwaukee School of Engineering Invitational.
Spartans take 7th — At Ada, Ohio: Tyler Thurston (197) was runner-up and Tanner Higa (125) as the University of Dubuque finished seventh at the Ohio Northern Invitational.
PREP WRESTLING
Bobcats 8th — At Waterloo, Iowa: Drew Burds placed second at 170, and Derek Hoerner (195) and Jacob Klostermann (285) finished fourth as Western Dubuque placed eighth as a team at the Keith Young Invitational.
Fennimore 4th — At Independence, Iowa: Amryn Nutter won the 126 championship and Tristan Steldt was second at 160, helping Fennimore place fourth as a team at the Cliff Keen Invitational.
Dubuque Senior’s Cohen Pfohl (285) was seventh and Maquoketa’s Jackson VanKeuren (220) was eighth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.