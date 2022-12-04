Isabella Tierney scored a game-high 17 points to help lead the University of Dubuque to a 63-48 win over Central on Saturday in Pella, Iowa.

Morgan Hawkins added 16 points and Kathleen Mathias finished with 12 points and 15 rebounds as the Spartans (5-4, 2-1 American Rivers Conference) won their third straight game.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.