It’s taken 38 years, but David Goetzinger has biked 500,000 miles.
Goetzinger, who rides his bicycle year-round, has ridden at least 10,000 miles each year since 1992, a 28-year streak that includes a personal record of 22,614 miles in 2006.
“It didn’t come easy. I weathered a lot of injuries and illnesses in the process,” Goetzinger, 69, said Wednesday, shortly after reaching the milestone on Louisburg Road in Kieler, Wis.
Goetzinger, who remembers riding his old Schwinn bicycle roughly 20 miles per day while working for the City of Boscobel as a teenager, got back into cycling in 1982, when he officially began keeping track of his mileage.
Goetzinger and friend Jules Hansel eventually set a goal of riding 10,000 miles per year, and Goetzinger reached the mark for the first time in November of 1992. Hansel reached it roughly a month later, and did so at the same spot as Goetzinger — the site Goetzinger chose as his milestone mile Wednesday.
“When he did it, it became the spot where we would do our 10,000th mile the next year, and anybody else who wanted to do that there could do so too,” Goetzinger said. “But, 10,000 miles was not an easy task.”
The 28-year streak did not come easy, either.
Goetzinger endured four major surgeries in 1998, but still registered 10,108 miles — his lowest total of the last 28 years. He retired from John Deere Dubuque Works at the end of 2000, but continued working off and on for the company for the next several years.
A semi-retired Goetzinger logged his highest yearly total in 2006, missing only 41 days and totaling 22,614 miles.
Each of those bike rides over the last four decades are accounted for in Goetzinger’s logbook — which is about the size of a notebook but is several inches thick and contains 19 entries on each of the nearly 400 pages.
“Every day, every ride, is written down there,” he said.