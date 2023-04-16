The International Bowling Media Association will induct Dubuquer Mark London into its Luby Hall of Fame during ceremonies April 26 at the United States Bowling Congress Convention in Las Vegas.

The Luby Hall of Fame Award is given to an individual who has made a distinguished contribution to bowling in print, broadcast, telecast or photographic coverage over a period of at least 10 years.

