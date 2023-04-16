The International Bowling Media Association will induct Dubuquer Mark London into its Luby Hall of Fame during ceremonies April 26 at the United States Bowling Congress Convention in Las Vegas.
The Luby Hall of Fame Award is given to an individual who has made a distinguished contribution to bowling in print, broadcast, telecast or photographic coverage over a period of at least 10 years.
London beat out long-time Professional Bowlers Association color commentator Randy Pedersen for the honor.
“It’s very much an honor especially going against somebody who has been a national television commentator going on 25 years now,” London said. “Also, I want to thank the HOF committee and my fellow IBMA members for their support for this humbling honor.”
London has developed into a multimedia reporter and storyteller since his first bowling news story, a Charlie Tapp feature for his college television station in 1984. Later that year, he earned a broadcast degree from St. Cloud State University in Minnesota and, enhanced by his own high-level bowling background, used those skills to land commentating roles for a local league and PBA Midwest Regional finals activity broadcast on local cable in the 1990s.
Besides his professional radio work, London began a mostly bowling-themed column that has been picked up by bowling publications since 1998. The subject of his “Just Paying Attention” column received additional national attention from the ABC quarterly magazine Bowling when it featured his Top 25 TV Bowling Moments list.
Along with sport bowling articles in Bowling This Month magazine, London recently highlighted the 50th anniversary of the famed Don Johnson 299 game to win the 1970 PBA Tournament of Champions on FloBowling.com and the obituary of the first TV 300 game bowler, Jack Biondolillo on PBA.com.
In addition to the weekly column for The Bowling News, London served as chair of the IBMA Bowler of the Month Committee from 2009 through 2021. In 2017 he contributed six articles and a photograph to Bowlers Journal International, commentated on the PBA Xtra Frame Storm Striking Against Breast Cancer Mixed Doubles (the Luci) and served as a live stream guest analyst for the Sam Houston State Kat Klash NCAA women’s bowling tournament.
For five years London had a regular guest segment on the Bowlers Show, a weekly internet bowling program. He was the first to commentate on all four major bowling live stream services: PBA Xtra Frame, USBC bowl.tv, InsideBowling.com and BowlStreamtv.
London also had the unique distinction of being publicly thanked by TV producer Chuck Lorre at the end of the pilot episode of CBS-TV’s “Young Sheldon” on one of Lorre’s famed ‘Vanity Cards,’ because of London’s assistance in scouting a potential shooting site for the series.
WAHLERT WINS CLIFF BREES SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD
The Mississippi Valley Conference named Dubuque Wahlert as the recipient of the Cliff Brees winter sportsmanship award in the Mississippi Division. Cedar Rapids Kennedy won the award in the Valley Division.
The awards reflect results of sportsmanship ballots submitted by all varsity athletic officials for girls basketball, boys basketball and wrestling this season. The winners were announced at the semi-annual administrator meeting hosted by Waterloo West on Wednesday.
Wahlert last won this award in 2013-14 while a member of the Valley Division. Cedar Rapids Kennedy is a repeat winner in the Valley Division. The Cougars have won this award three of the last four years.
DUBUQUE SPEEDWAY HOSTING TEST-AND-TUNE
Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway will kick off its season on Sunday with a test-and-tune event, with racing scheduled to being at 3 p.m.
The IMCA weekly racing program begins Sunday, April 23. The pits open at 3:30 p.m., gates open at 4 p.m., and the racing program starts at 5:30 p.m. The card includes racing in IMCA Late Models, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA SportsMods and IMCA Hobby Stocks.
