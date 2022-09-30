Dubuque Senior is well aware that when it comes to squaring off with city rival Dubuque Hempstead, it’s never going to be easy.
This one certainly wasn’t. But that’s what makes the hard-earned win even sweeter.
Maya Watters hammered 14 kills and added seven digs, Lexie LeConte had 11 kills and Brooke Sullivan chipped in four blocks and eight kills — which included a perfect soft drop shot for the match-clincher — as the Rams outlasted the Mustangs on Thursday night in another wild thriller, 25-18, 20-25, 25-23, 20-25, 16-14, in the annual Pink Out Night at the renovated Nora Gymnasium.
“It felt really good because we all worked together,” said Sullivan, a junior middle hitter. “In the end, we took the set and believed in each other. This was our goal.”
Jenna Lewis delivered 46 assists and Sophie Link had 20 digs as the Rams (15-13) won their third straight over the Mustangs (7-15) after dropping 14 in a row to Hempstead and 18 of the previous 19 encounters. Senior broke the streak in the Class 5A regional semifinals last season in another wild five-setter, and also topped the Mustangs at the Dubuque Invite last weekend.
“This is a game we prepared for all season long,” Watters said. “It’s just a different environment, and the things we worked on in practice really helped us come out and beat them. It feels great.”
Alyssa Jaeger led Hempstead with 15 kills and four aces, and Addi Wright added 13 kills and 25 digs. Maggie Nevins finished with 21 assists and Kylie Weis had 12 blocks.
“We served tough and played strong defense, but couldn’t break some of Senior’s runs,” Hempstead coach Jacque Arensdorf said. “We are starting to peak at the right time of the year, and we are not done fighting for this season.”
The teams went back-and-forth in the opening set, as Senior pushed out to a 7-3 lead before Hempstead answered with a 7-2 spurt to claim a 10-9 advantage. It would be the Mustangs’ final lead of the set, however, as Watters asserted herself with a pair of hard swings and a block to push the Rams out on a 9-3 run to seize momentum.
When Hempstead pulled within 19-16, junior defensive specialist Skylar Lyons delivered back-to-back aces, Addie Schwager connected on a dropper and freshman Cambel Drapeau finished it with a block kill for a 25-18 triumph.
“We had to know where they were setting their block,” Watters said. “(Coach) helps a lot with knowing what’s open and what’s not. If the set’s there, you can really see where some of the holes are. There’s a different spot open every time.”
Hempstead responded emphatically in the second set to tie the match. Despite it being close the whole way, the Mustangs never trailed. Kurth imposed her will at the net, as she added three kills to two aces — including a wildly athletic drop shot with her back to the net and hitting the ball over her head — as Hempstead tied the match with a 25-20 win.
The third set was tightly played from the get-go. After four early lead changes, the Rams got in front behind Schwager’s kill and ace back-to-back, then Watters hammered a shot to give Senior a 15-10 lead. The Mustangs began to chip away, however, and a 5-1 surge tied the game at 20-20.
Both teams struggled with errors down the stretch, and Wright’s kill tied the set again at 22. Watters and LeConte answered with kills to pull within game point, but Nevins delivered a kill to keep Hempstead alive. Wright’s ensuing serve went into the net to give the Rams a 25-23 victory and 2-1 match lead.
“We kind of knew their places, but in the end they kind of figured that out,” Sullivan said. “It was getting difficult to get those points when we were off with something. But we figured out their placement and really placed the ball well.”
The Mustangs found the necessary answer in the fourth set to keep the match alive, taking advantage of numerous Senior errors in the early stages to blitz out to a 15-5 lead. The Rams wouldn’t relent, coming back with an 11-5 run of their own to cut the deficit to 20-16. Following a Nevins ace and a kill from Vivian Smith, Kurth capped the 25-20 win with a hammering shot.
Watters imposed her will at the net again to put the Rams in front of the deciding set, hitting for two kills along with another from Drapeau and LeConte to push out to a 10-3 lead. Hempstead answered again with Wright and Weis’ prowess at the net, going on its own 10-3 run to tie the match at 13.
“I really liked their fight at the end,” Rams coach Haley Zenner said. “That’s the best fight I’ve seen all year and it’s something I’ve been waiting for. Being down 10 in the fourth set, the fight to come back and try to finish that game. It was awesome to see, and in this game, we definitely took a huge step forward.”
Wright’s shot down the line was out, but she fought back with a drop shot to tie it at 14. The ensuing serve went into the net, and Sullivan sent Nasty Nation running on the floor with her perfectly-placed soft shot over the block.
“It’s awesome to see the girls get excited and cheerful,” Zenner said. “During these intracity games, the past few years there hasn’t been a lot of success for us, so it’s nice to get the ball rolling.”
