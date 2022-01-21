EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — With rival Galena chomping at its heels in hopes of a breakout victory against one of the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference’s top dogs, Brody Tashner proved that East Dubuque’s still got plenty of bite left when it counts.
Tashner lined up and drilled a 3 at the top of the key with 1:49 to play, giving the Warriors the lead for good in a tightly-contested 46-43 triumph over the Pirates at East Dubuque High School.
“We know they always want to beat us, we’re rivals,” said Tashner, a senior. “They’re a good team and it always feels good to beat them here and defend our house. It felt good to hit that big one at the end there.”
Ben Montag scored 12 points to lead the Warriors (12-5, 4-0 NUIC), who also beat the Pirates (15-7, 3-2) last Saturday at the Pecatonica tournament in another close battle, 51-43.
“They’ve really gotten a lot better,” Warriors coach Eric Miller said. “They’ve made some really good improvements. When it came down to the end there, Ben and Dawson (Feyen) did a really good job and executed what we wanted. Our seniors made the buckets and smart plays down the stretch.”
Brevin Lee and Zach Freiburger scored nine points apiece for the Warriors, and Tashner finished with seven. Connor Glasgow had 13 for the Pirates, with Ethan Hefel and Kaden Hauber adding 10 apiece.
“We’re a young team, and we have to keep getting these experiences like this,” Galena coach Matt Wienen said. “Big games like these, just keep improving and eventually you’ll break the wall in and get through. You can’t force a big win, you got to take it from teams like this. East Dubuque’s been the top dog in our conference for the past seven or eight years, and I told the kids if you want it you have to take it from them because they aren’t going to give it to you.”
East Dubuque held a 37-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter, and it was a straight dogfight from there for 8 minutes. Parker Studtmann sank free throws before Hauber scored on a layup in transition with a foul to give the Pirates a 38-37 lead with 6:12 remaining.
Montag scored in the lane with 3:49 left to give the lead back to the Warriors, but Glasgow answered with free throws on the other end to put the Pirates in front, 40-39, with 3:21 to play. After the teams traded misses, the Warriors worked the ball around and found an open Tashner for the pivotal make from downtown.
“He made a big shot,” Miller said. “They were squeezing the lane a lot on Ben and Dawson. They did a good job trying to take that dribble penetration away, but they were giving that shot up. We told them to have your hands and feet ready. It’s got to be one we catch in rhythm and shoot it, and I thought he did a great job of hitting that big shot.”
Now trailing, 42-40, the Pirates were called for traveling. Freiburger made 1 of 2 at the line for the Warriors to make it a three-point game, but Hefel missed the front end of a 1-and-1 on the other end. The tussle for the rebound led to a jump ball, and the Pirates kept possession with 21.4 seconds left.
“All around it was a great game,” Wienen said. “Hat’s off to them. The kid made a great shot. We were helping off on Montag and Feyen, and he stepped up and made a big shot. Something to build off of, but a tough loss for sure.”
Lee stole the inbounds pass and was fouled, connecting on the first before the second missed and went off of Glasgow out of bounds with 14.6 to play. Feyen sank both of his free throws to extend the lead to 46-40, and Hefel nailed a trey at the buzzer for the final margin.
“This wasn’t our best game we could have played, but we found a way,” Tashner said. “It always feels good to win a close game like this at home.”
The teams played back and forth in the first quarter, as the Pirates used a 1-2-2 full-court press and a 2-3 zone in the half court to try and slow down the Warriors. With more than half the frame passed, the game was tied at 4 as the approach appeared to be working.
East Dubuque found its groove, as Lee nailed a trey for an 11-7 lead. However, Glasgow answered with a 3 of his own at the horn to make it an 11-10 game heading to the second.
The Warriors gained some breathing room with a quick 5-0 run to open the second, as Colin Sutter came off the bench and completed a three-point play, then Freiburger connected on a hook shot in the lane to make it 16-10 at the 6:45 mark.
Montag drilled consecutive 3s from way downtown to push the Warriors’ lead to 24-17, and when it looked like ED might make it a double-digit advantage before the break, Hefel scored his first points of the game with a deep baseline jumper at the buzzer to cut the deficit to 26-19 at the half.
The Pirates cut into the lead in the third, as Hefel got going and scored five points as part of a 10-5 Pirates run to pull within 31-29 at the 2:43 mark. Feyen drove to the rim in the final seconds to keep the Warriors in front, 37-33, heading to the fourth.