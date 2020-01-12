Not taking care of the basketball can be costly against a rejuvenated Buena Vista program, and the University of Dubuque found out the hard way.
The Beavers scored 28 points off of 19 UD turnovers, with 24 points coming on fast breaks as Buena Vista flew past the Spartans, 93-77, on Saturday at the Stoltz Sports Center. Dubuque shot just 38 percent from the field (25 of 66) as the loss sent the Spartans to their fourth in five games.
“They played well,” UD coach Robbie Sieverding said. “They’ve got five guys that can stretch the floor and score. We did some good things, but way too many turnovers and empty possessions. We just did not shoot the ball well at all. We have to clean up a fair number of things here. We just did not execute like we wanted.”
Dominic Sesma scored a game-high 21 points for the Beavers (13-2, 4-2 American Rivers Conference), who are playing at a high level under first-year coach Trevor Johnson and just came off an overtime victory at Loras on Wednesday night. Michael Demers and Tim Jeffries added 14 points apiece for Buena Vista.
Johnson played for and then was an assistant coach for Nebraska Wesleyan’s national championship team two years ago, and the direction he’s given his players has showed for the Beavers in two wins in four days against perennial league contenders in Dubuque.
“They have a nice team and they’re playing really well right now,” Sieverding said. “He’s really doing a nice job with them.”
Mitch Burger led the balanced Spartans (9-5, 2-3 A-R-C) with 13 points, four rebounds and four assists. Dylan Hundley scored 12 points, Bellevue High alum Cade Daugherty added 11 and Peter Regan finished with 10 points.
The Spartans came out firing and built a 10-point lead on two occasions in the first half. Daugherty sank a trey off the bench to spark the hot start and made it 10-3 at the 16:05 mark, then Burger scored in transition to extend the lead to 15-5 at 14:53. Daugherty hit from downtown again to push the advantage to 18-8.
“We mixed in some zone and got off to a great start,” Sieverding said. “We’ll have to watch film, but in the second half we got some very good looks and just could not put the ball in the hole. Great start for our guys, just unfortunately we were not able to hold that lead.”
The Beavers answered with a 15-4 run to take the lead, as Garrett Sittner came off the bench and delivered a pair of huge 3-pointers to ignite Buena Vista. His second from beyond the arc gave the Beavers a 23-22 lead with 9 minutes to go before halftime.
Demers scored inside as the Beavers tried to push out the lead before half, making it 36-28 at the 4:30 mark. However, Burger delivered in the lane as the Spartans remained resilient and pulled within 43-37 heading into the locker room.
“We just really have to do a better job protecting our home floor,” Sieverding said.
Most of the second half belonged to the Beavers, as Lincoln Rock’s hoop and the harm extended their lead to 55-41 with 14:49 to play. Sesma sank a triple then Jeffries scored inside to extend the advantage to 66-47 with 11:13 to go.
“We missed some shots that we think are going to go in, and that leads to lapses on the defensive end,” Sieverding said. “Just not our best effort, but credit to Buena Vista. They played well.”
Spartans senior forward and Dubuque Hempstead grad Avery Butler suffered an ankle injury in the second half and did not return. Cascade High alum and freshman Brock Simon stepped up in his absence, scoring two points with two steals and grabbing a team-high eight rebounds in 19 minutes.
“It’s an ankle, so who knows,” Sieverding said of Butler. “I hope he’s back sooner rather than later because he’s a big part of what we do. Every team wants to be as healthy as possible but we all go through these things and we’re going to need some young guys to step up.
“Some of our freshmen have gotten their feet wet, and Brock’s been playing better and better. He plays with a high motor. He’s got to get stronger moving forward. We have a good group of young guys and we have the talent in the locker room, we’ve just got to play better. We’ve shown signs of being a pretty good basketball team.”