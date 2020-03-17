Anna Jensen had a choice to make, and for Dubuque Wahlert’s standout senior golfer, it was an easy one.
Looking for a getaway from home that’s still not too far away, and a close community like the one she’s enjoyed throughout a stellar career with the Golden Eagles, Jensen recently signed to join the University of Northern Iowa women’s golf team on partial scholarship this fall.
“I didn’t want to go too far away from home, but still far enough away where I could come home when I wanted,” Jensen said. “I wanted to go to a medium-sized school. Not too big, not too small. Iowa is a big school, but there’s that closer community at UNI.”
Jensen had as many as six schools on her list that she was giving serious consideration, but narrowed it down to the Panthers and Hawkeyes.
“I’ve been doing recruiting since I was a sophomore, and looked at six different schools throughout these two years and checked ones off the list,” Jensen said. “It came down to UNI or Iowa, and after comparing both schools I realized UNI was a better fit for me and I’m very excited.”
In his 18th season leading the Panthers program, John Bermel is landing one of the state’s brightest prep stars. And its been a long time in the making.
“I think I was 12 when I went to UNI golf camp for a week,” Jensen said. “When I first met Coach, he’s just a really good swing coach. I could tell he cared a lot about that part of the game and always knew I could learn so much from him.”
Jensen boasts a loaded resume, and if the spring season allows, will most certainly add to it. She has finished as the Class 3A state runner-up the past two seasons and last spring, led Wahlert to its first team state championship in 45 years. Jensen is a two-time all-state selection and twice has been selected as the Mississippi Valley Conference Divisional Player of the Year.
Now, she’s just hoping there’s a final spring season to be played before heading to Cedar Falls.
“My personal goal this season would be to get first individually at state,” Jensen said. “That has always been my goal and I’ve been close twice. My other goal is to win every meet. It’s achievable if I work hard and play well.
“For our team, it’s hard losing Anna Nacos, a good friend and teammate to all of us, but we have a strong group of girls and are very capable of placing well at state.”