EPWORTH, Iowa — Saturday marked a tough loss for Western Dubuque.
It also showed the Bobcats are going to be a tough out once they get to full strength later this season.
Garrett Baumhover scored a team-high 22 points and Dylan Johnson added 19, but Western Dubuque made just 2 of 11 free throws in a 57-55 loss to Decorah at Western Dubuque High School.
The Bobcats (1-1), who led just once late in Saturday’s game, are currently without Calvin Harris and Payton Quagliano as they recover from injuries. Western Dubuque started two sophomores, two juniors and a senior on Saturday.
“As far as missing some pieces, that’s just the way it is,” Bobcats coach Wayne Cusick said. “It’s going to help some of the younger kids who played tonight, who I would rather have playing down with the sophomores first. They’re going to get some experience so they can help us more toward the end of the season when the tournament comes around.”
Decorah (1-1) scored the first six points Saturday and led, 14-3, with 2 minutes left in the opening quarter before the Bobcats momentarily found their footing. WD got within five before the quarter break, and were within 16-15 with 5:15 left in the second period. But the Vikings broke off a 16-4 run to end the half and took a 32-19 lead into the locker room.
“We just didn’t really have a fire in the first half at all,” said Johnson, who scored 14 in the second half. “When we went in at halftime and talked things over, something really lit under us. We came out and then we all gave our heart out there second half. We just tried to come back.”
They certainly did.
Bryce Ploessl and Baumhover hit 3-pointers to open the second half. Baumhover and Johnson combined for 17 points in the third quarter as the Bobcats outscored Decorah, 24-11, and entered the final period tied at 43-all.
“I think we were just moving the ball great, we were swinging it side to side and really moving their defense,” said Baumhover, who hit four 3-pointers for the game and scored 14 points after halftime. “That led to shooters and just lanes to attack.”
Decorah led by as many as four in the fourth before Johnson scored on consecutive possessions, the second a step-back jumper that tied the game at 52 with 2:35 remaining.
“The thing we’d hang our hat on is the way we played the second half. We came out, got after it, and we actually executed what we wanted to do the second half, unlike the first half,” Cusick said. “If they can kind of see that and understand if we play four quarters and do what we’re supposed to do, good things will happen. Our first game of the year we did that. We executed what we wanted to do. Tonight, first half, I’m not really sure what we had going on.”
Michael Kraft scored through a foul with 2:17 left to give the Bobcats their first and only lead of the game, 54-52. Johnson’s free throws pushed the lead to three with 50 seconds left.
Matthew Franzen, who hit seven 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 26 points, scored to get the Vikings within 55-54, then hit a go-ahead 3 with 15 seconds left.
Baumhover’s hurried 3 from the corner was short at the buzzer.
“We were looking for a set play and it kind of got busted right away from the first pass,” Baumhover said. “It was helter skelter after that.”