AMES, Iowa — Matt Campbell once referred to Iowa as “The team out east.”
It was a subtle dig that implied he would be the coach to help Iowa State escape the Hawkeyes’ shadow and shed the label of little brother for good.
Campbell has shown that his teams can beat anyone in the Big 12 Conference. But that team out east is a completely different beast.
Iowa is still a Hawkeye state, and this one wasn’t even all that close after halftime.
Jack Campbell returned a fumble for a touchdown, Matt Hankins intercepted a pair of passes and Seth Benson picked off another, and No. 10-ranked Iowa bullied No. 9 Iowa State, 27-17, in the first-ever top-10 Cy-Hawk showdown on Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium.
“We just went out there and played hard for the full 60 (minutes). Played with great effort,” Jack Campbell said. “That’s always going to trump talent. Hard work is always going to beat talent. There were mistakes here and there that we’ll get cleaned up. But when we were on that field, there were 11 guys flying around to the ball and that’s the standard we set here.”
The Hawkeyes (2-0) have won six straight in the series. Matt Campbell fell to 0-5 against the Cyclones’ biggest rival. Iowa leads the series, 46-22, and has won eight of the last 11 meetings.
“I want to give credit to Iowa, especially defensively. They made some great plays on the ball this week,” Matt Campbell said. “I’ll certainly take the blame for this one. Somewhere along the line I failed this team as a coach.”
Iowa can thank a bend-but-don’t-break defense for its eighth consecutive victory.
Iowa State outgained the Hawkeyes, 339-173, but Iowa converted four turnovers into 20 points.
Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras completed just 11 of 21 passes for 106 yards, and the rushing tandem of Tyler Goodson and Ivory Kelly-Martin was limited to just 83 yards on 29 carries, an average of 2.9 yards per rush. Iowa averaged 1.7 yards per carry as a team.
“I think it took us a little bit to get our feet underneath us,” Petras said. “I want to say it was that second quarter, we were able to start running the ball really well and then everything with the pass is off of that. It just took us a little bit to get our feet.”
Neither team could get much of a foothold in the opening quarter.
Iowa State finally put together an 11-play, 63-yard drive and took a 3-0 lead on Connor Assalley’s 23-yard field goal with 39 seconds left in the opening stanza.
As it turned out, that was the closest Iowa State would ever get to victory.
“Our guys really did a good job. They played good football, they played clean football and it was opportunistic football against an opponent we knew was extremely tough,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “I’m just really pleased. Everything out there was fought for. It was a toughly contested ball game.”
An Iowa State mistake helped give Iowa the lead for good a few moments later.
Hankins picked off an underthrown pass from Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy and Goodson scored on a 4-yard run eight plays later to give the Hawkeyes a 7-3 lead midway through the second quarter.
“You can definitely feel it, just the momentum shift,” Hankins said. “The offense comes over and says we’re going to put it in. You can definitely feel the energy changing.”
Iowa took its next possession 71 yards in 10 plays, pushing its lead to 14-3 with a minute left in the half on Charlie Jones’ miraculous diving fingertip catch on a 26-yard toss from Petras.
But Purdy had a last-ditch drive to keep close just before half. Purdy connected with Darren Wilson for a 49-yard pass to the 4 despite taking a vicious hit in the pocket, and Breece Hall ran into the end zone on the next snap as the Cyclones went to the locker room trailing, 14-10.
“We are always a team that gets better as the season goes on,” Matt Campbell said. “There are real challenges out there and it’ll either go one of two ways, and my guess is it will define us as who we are and what kind of team we have this year.”
The game swung in Iowa’s favor again early in the second half as Tory Taylor unleashed a 69-yard punt that flipped the field. Purdy was tackled for a loss on each of the next three plays, and Jones’ 24-yard punt return set the Hawkeyes up at the Iowa State 43.
But a costly sack on third down dropped Iowa out of Caleb Shudak’s field goal range and Taylor again pinned Iowa State inside the 10.
Taylor punted eight times for an average of 51.1 yards with five inside the 20 and only one touchback.
That was the fourth time the Hawkeyes had forced the Cyclones to start a drive inside their own 10 and it quickly turned disastrous for Iowa State.
Jestin Jacobs forced Hall to fumble and Jack Campbell scooped it up and returned it 6 yards for a 21-10 lead with 5:08 left in the third.
“It was a great moment, but I really can’t take credit for that,” Jack Campbell said. “That’s 10 other guys scrapping and clawing to get that ball out. I was just blessed to be in position to pick the ball up.”
It didn’t get much better for the Cyclones from there, either.
Benson picked off Purdy’s next pass attempt and Shudak cashed it in with a 51-yard field goal for a 24-10 lead late in the quarter.
Hankins intercepted a tipped pass on the Cyclones’ ensuing drive and returned it 41 yards to the Iowa State 22 at the end of the third. Shudak tacked on a chip shot field goal to push the lead to 17.
Hunter Dekkers replaced Purdy at quarterback on Iowa State’s next series. Purdy finished the day 13-for-27 for 138 yards.
Dekkers connected with Tarique Milton for a 13-yard touchdown with 3:27 left. Iowa State had a chance to recover the onside kick, but it trickled out of bounds.
But the Cyclones still had a desperation chance.
Iowa ran three times and punted it away before the Cyclones drove to the Iowa 28. Matt Campbell opted to try a 45-yard field goal with 31 seconds left to trim the deficit to 7 and give the Cyclones one more chance to draw even, but Andrew Mevis missed and Petras took a knee to end it.
“The best we can be right now is 2-0, so I’m super proud of this team so far,” Petras said. “Two wins against two really good football teams, so it’s definitely exciting. It’s something to be proud of and something to enjoy today, but we’re nowhere near our full potential on either side of the ball. So as good as it feels to be 2-0, it doesn’t mean anything.”