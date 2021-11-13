Only one former champion remains in the winners bracket of the Eagle Point Software/Brunswick Big 10 bowling tournament after the first weekend of play.
Defending champion Andrew Gantenbein earned a 670-650 victory over 2015 champion Terry Cottrell in the opening round Saturday, then defeated P.J. Connolly by a 648-573 count on Sunday.
The tournament resumes with the third round at 5 p.m. tonight and the fourth round at 10 a.m. Sunday at Cherry Lanes. After this weekend, the 64-man, double-elimination will take place on Saturday evenings before crowning a champion. Cottrell rebounded in the first round of consolation-bracket play with a 697-615 victory over Devin Eudaley.
Jason Lanser was the only other former champion to win in the first round. He upended Gabe Burgin, 658-632, but then dropped a 738-709 decision to Dan Kasper to drop into the consolation bracket.
In a consolation-bracket match featuring two former champs, Bob Hochrein eliminated Tyler Kohl, 712-650. Hochrein moved into the consolation bracket with a 712-672 loss to Marcus Henry, while Kohl suffered a 726-639 loss to reigning Big 10 runner-up John Biver.
Another former champ, Stephen Habel dropped a 672-595 decision in his opener, but he rebounded with the high series of the tournament in an 812-636 decision over Carter Schultz.
Tough breaks — Four bowlers lost on the opening weekend despite shooting national honor counts. Jeremy Hefel fell into the consolation bracket with a 747-738 loss to Chris Pfab on Saturday night.
The following day, in winners’ bracket play, Greg Klauer defeated Josh Oertel, 771-715; Rick Schatzabel topped Donny Breitbach, 763-708; and Kasper beat Lanser, 738-709.
Familiar foe — For the second straight year, former Hempstead teammates Connolly and Eudaley met in the opening round of the tournament. Connolly scored a 604-582 decision on Saturday after earning a 555-533 victory in last year’s opener.
High numbers — Oertel and Cody Beck set the high series standard on Saturday night with 791 counts, but that lasted less than 24 hours when Habel fired his 812.
Ryan Kase owns the high game of the tournament. He rolled a 298 en route to a 650-440 decision over Tyler Rhomberg.