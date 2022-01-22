Call it a balanced attack or a deep bench.
Either way, Dubuque Senior simply had Western Dubuque outnumbered Friday night.
Forced by early foul trouble, Senior got contributions from up and down its roster, while the Bobcats had just four players score during Senior’s 62-52 win at Nora Gymnasium.
Senior’s leading scorer, Jacob Williams, went scoreless in the first half after getting into early foul trouble.
He finished with 18 points, exploding for a huge third quarter after his teammates kept things afloat in the first half.
“We’re a deep team,” Senior coach Wendell Eimers said. “We really adjusted after a tough first quarter there. We did a lot better job.”
The first quarter was a back-and-forth slugest — literally.
Three Rams’ starters — Jacob Williams, Hayden Jacobsmeier and Jalen Johnson, each picked up two fouls during a physical opening period that featured 12 combined fouls including a technical on WD.
Each team scored in streaks, yet neither team led by more than six when the Rams (5-6) grabbed a 14-8 lead with 3 minutes left in the first quarter.
But Senior coughed up three turnovers in four trips and WD recaptured the lead, converting on four of its next five trips up the floor.
Jackson Ingalsbe put WD (4-9) up, 17-16, heading to the second quarter with a splendid head-fake and running jumper with 3 seconds left.
Tommy Williams came off Senior’s bench to provide a spark in the second quarter. He converted a three-point play to snap a 19-all tie midway through the second and Senior pulled ahead for the remainder of the half.
Like WD at the end of the opening quarter, the Rams got a buzzer-beater of their own to close out the second.
Coming out of a desperation timeout, Senior dialed up an isolation move for Jacobsmeier, who spun towards the basket and banked in a shot as time expired in the first half to send Senior to the locker room with the biggest lead either team enjoyed, 30-23.
Jacob Williams quickly made up for a scoreless first half, with 12 points in the third quarter alone.
The sophomore scored baskets on consecutive possessions, fueled by his own blocked shot and a steal by Johnson as the Rams put the clamps on WD’s offense.
The Bobcats went scoreless to start the half until the 4:31 mark when Carson Schute buried a trey to make it 37-26.
“Once (Jacob Williams) gets it going, he’s really really good,” Eimers said. “And he got it going.”
Schute made things interesting, connecting on two more 3-pointers to open the scoring in the fourth and draw the Bobcats within 47-39.
But Jacob Williams, Tommy Williams and Walker Tart had Senior’s answer for every WD rally.
Much like he did in the first half, Tart was the muscle the Bobcats had no answer for inside. He converted a three-point play to quiet one WD run and had a fast-break layup to quiet another one as Senior kept a double-digit lead most of the final period.
Tart finished with 15 points for Senior. Johnson had eight, Tommy Williams seven and Jacobsmeier six.
“WD’s got some great shooters and great athletes so our defense was the key tonight,” Tommy Williams said. “It helped get our offense going.”
Schute had 17 points and shared team-high honors with Nick Bryant. Daviyon Gaston had 11 for WD.