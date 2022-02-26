The Waterloo Black Hawks got the lead, then put up their trademark defensive wall to ride out a win.
Despite finishing with a 41-24 advantage in shots on goal, the Dubuque Fighting Saints dropped a 5-3 decision at Young Arena on Friday night. Dubuque suffered its third consecutive defeat and returns home to face a rested Youngstown Phantoms team for games at 7:05 tonight and 3:05 p.m. Sunday at Mystique Community Ice Center.
The Saints (24-12-2-3) fell five points behind Eastern Conference-leading Chicago, which earned a 3-2 victory at second-place Muskegon. Dubuque trails Muskegon by a single point with one game in hand.
Waterloo beat the Saints for the third time in six meetings this season. The teams play one more time, April 2 at Waterloo.
“They didn’t need many chances to capitalize, and we didn’t capitalize on ours,” Saints coach Greg Brown said. “I didn’t really like the way we played. Waterloo still won all the little battles, and they were heavier on the puck than we were. They played their game smarter than we played our game.
“We still had quality chances, which was good. But our detail was not as good as it needed to be. They scored two goals off defensive zone faceoffs that we won but turned the puck over right away. Those are frustrating.”
Dubuque controlled the first half of the opening period, but a slip in the neutral zone led to Waterloo’s John Waldron scoring a breakaway goal on Paxton Geisel. James Hong jumped on the turnover and pushed it ahead for Waldron.
The Black Hawks doubled the lead at the 16:36 mark, when Tucker Ness’ shot from the right circle eluded traffic and found the top left corner of the net. Jake Rozzi and Hong set up the power play goal.
Just 30 seconds later, Jackson Hallum got the Saints on the board with his 22nd goal of the season and first since being acquired from Green Bay on Thursday. He pushed the puck out of his own zone to set up a 2-on-1 with Connor Kurth and sped toward the net. Kurth outwaited goalie Emmett Croteau, then slid the puck through the blue paint for Hallum to direct into the net.
Waterloo regained its two-goal cushion 8:54 into the middle frame on a Camron VanSickle goal. Mason McCormick won a faceoff in the Dubuque zone, and the puck took a fortunate bounce to the left, leaving VanSickle wide open in front for a quick wrist shot goal.
Kenny Connors pulled the Saints within 3-2 by scoring his 17th goal of the season 2:58 later. Lucas Olvestad made a slick move in from the point and fed William Hallen behind the net. Hallen found Connors in the left circle for a quick shot over Croteau’s blocker and into the top left corner of the net.
Waterloo struck again just 20 seconds into the third period to pull ahead, 4-2. Connor Brown won a battle in the corner and began to carry the puck behind the net before he sent a behind-the-back pass to Waldron for a quick tap-in goal past a startled Geisel.
With Geisel pulled in favor of a sixth attacker, the Saints again cut the deficit to a goal. Axel Kumlin fired a shot on Croteau from the left circle, Kurth corralled the rebound and shot it off a sliding defender and into the net for his 25th goal of the season.
The Saints again attempted to pull Geisel for a sixth attacker. But, as the goaltender made his way to the bench, Brown intercepted a pass and shot from center ice and into the empty net with 1:42 to play in regulation to seal the victory.