Davis Burnside and Jackson Hallum certainly know how to make new friends quickly.
The latest additions to the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ roster teamed up for the deciding goal in a 2-1 victory over the Youngstown Phantoms on Sunday afternoon at Mystique Community Ice Center.
Dubuque acquired Burnside from the Des Moines Buccaneers on Friday, a day after landing Hallum, the United States Hockey League’s eighth-leading scorer, from Green Bay. The duo combined for three goals and two assists in three games this weekend.
Early in the third period, Hallum took a pass from Max Burkholder in his own end and used his speed to enter the Phantoms’ zone. Despite being tripped by defenseman Chase Pietila, Hallum managed to get the puck to a streaking Burnside on the left wing, and Burnside snapped a shot over goalie Jacob Fowler’s shoulder for his 14th goal of the season at 1:57 to make it 2-1.
“It feels pretty good to get that first goal with a new team out of the way, but, more importantly, we got the team win,” said Burnside, an Ohio State University recruit who scored both goals in Sunday’s win. “We won two out of the three this weekend, and we played really well these last couple of games. Hopefully, we can keep it rolling.
“Everyone here is a good hockey player, and everyone supports each other really well. It’s actually pretty easy to develop chemistry right away when you have so many really good players around you.”
Hallum also scored a goal in his Dubuque debut Friday in Waterloo and set up USHL scoring leader Stephen Halliday for a power play goal Saturday. The University of Michigan recruit has been widely regarded as one of the league’s fastest skaters.
“These guys move the puck so well, they all play so hard and their systems are obviously really dialed in right now, so that makes the transition that much smoother,” said Hallum, a Vegas Golden Knights prospect. “It was a lot of fun to play with these guys this weekend, but it’s going to help Davis and I a lot to get a few practices in with the new team and develop even better chemistry with our linemates. That’ll be a huge help going into next weekend.”
The acquisition of Burnside and Hallum bolstered a team that ranks third in goal scoring with 177 in 44 games. Dubuque improved to 26-13-2-3 with a two-game sweep of Youngstown and sits in second place in the Eastern Conference, just three points behind Chicago (26-10-7-1).
“Jackson and Davis are two great hockey player but they’re also two great kids who fit in so easy with the group,” Saints coach Greg Brown said. “When they came in, they just wanted to know what they could do to help the team win. It’s great when guys come into a new situation with that kind of attitude. We’re obviously really excited to have them.”
Burnside scored his first goal with the Saints just 28 seconds into the game. He carried the puck into the Youngstown zone, slipped a pass to Connor Kurth and headed to the net. Kurth found defenseman Austin Oravetz, who took a shot/pass that Burnside ramped over Fowler for his 13th goal of the season.
Youngstown tied the game 2:20 into the second period on Winter Wallace’s 12th goal of the season. The Phantoms pressured for a potential tying goal throughout the third period and finished with a 30-27 edge in shots.
With 1:46 remaining in regulation, Phantoms coach Brad Patterson pulled Fowler for a sixth attacker in an attempt to match Dubuque’s come-from-behind win Saturday night.
“We got pucks out when we needed to get them out, and that was a big part of it,” Saints goaltender Paxton Geisel said. “The coaching staff did a great job of drawing it up for us, and the guys did a great job of executing it. Another big part of it was blocking shots, and we had a couple of really big ones in there that sealed the game for us.”
Geisel improved to 18-8-0-2 while lowering his goals against average to 2.99 and raising his save percentage to .902. He shares second in the USHL in wins, ninth in goals against average and sixth in save percentage.