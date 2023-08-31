The Clarke University athletic department announced on Wednesday four new members to its 2023 hall of fame class.

Corrin (Larkin) Cory, Elle Kosciuk, David Neis and Breland (Prochaska) Scharschmidt will be inducted during a ceremony on Sept. 30 at Jansen Music Hall, on the campus of Clarke University, to cap the school’s homecoming weekend.

