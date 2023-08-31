The Clarke University athletic department announced on Wednesday four new members to its 2023 hall of fame class.
Corrin (Larkin) Cory, Elle Kosciuk, David Neis and Breland (Prochaska) Scharschmidt will be inducted during a ceremony on Sept. 30 at Jansen Music Hall, on the campus of Clarke University, to cap the school’s homecoming weekend.
The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. and is open to the public.
Cory, a two-time Midwest Collegiate Conference all-conference volleyball selection and 2015 graduate, led Clarke to 104 wins — the winningest stretch in program history — over her four seasons. She ranks high on the school’s record book in various statistical categories.
Fellow 2015 grad and volleyball standout Kosciuk earned all-American honors in 2013 and is among the top 10 in several other categories. She currently serves as the Pride’s head men’s volleyball coach.
Nies, a Benton, Wis., native and two-time all-MCC selection in basketball, holds two of the five records for most points scored in a single game in Clarke history. The 2017 grad ranks inside the top 10 in several statistical categories.
Scharschmidt, a 2018 grad, was a four-time MCC all-conference selection and an all-American on the 2015 women’s basketball team that marked the program’s first 20-win season and made its first-ever trip to the NAIA Division II national tournament.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Scales Mound 2, Polo 1 — At Scales Mound: Anniston Werner tallied nine kills, eight aces and 10 assists to lead the Hornets to a three-set win, 25-20, 25-27, 25-15.
River Ridge 2, Pearl City 0 — At Hanover, Ill.: Laiken Haas served four aces and had 10 assists, Addison Albrecht downed six kills and the Wildcats swept, 25-12, 25-18.
(Tuesday’s results)
Iowa City West 3, Western Dubuque 2 — At Iowa City: Brynn Walters recorded 24 digs, Hailey Wulfekuhle 34 assists and Ally Reuter 11 kills, but the Bobcats fell in five sets, 24-26, 25-11, 23-25, 25-15, 15-8.
Dubuque Wahlert 3, Iowa City Liberty 2 — At Iowa City: The Golden Eagles opened the season will a thrilling five-set vicotry over the Lightning, 25-19, 25-21, 25-27, 23-25, 18-16.
BOYS GOLF
Fulton 155, East Dubuque 187 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Ethan Schulting led the Warriors with a 44, but East Dubuque fell to Fulton in a dual meet at Lacoma Red Golf Course. Drew Christ (45), Casey Kettering (49) and Jackson Schultz (49) also counted scores for the Warrios.