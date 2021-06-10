The Benton/Shullsburg softball team appears to be peeking at just the right time.
The co-op earned its third straight lopsided victory with a 16-1 trouncing in five innings over Ithaca in a WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal Wednesday in Benton, Wis.
Jaidyn Strang was the offensive star, going 3-for-4 with three doubles and four RBIs. Anna Wiegel added a triple and Kiera Sandlin and Taylor Mowry each doubled as Benton/Shullsburg plated 11 runs over the first three innings to put the game away early.
Camden Russell was strong in the circle, striking out seven and allowing just one run in her five innings of work. Benton/Shullsburg improved to 7-11.
Southwestern 7, Black Hawk 4 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: The Wildcats beat the Warriors in their WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal and play at Argyle in Monday’s semifinal.
Fennimore 16, Darlington 6 — At Fennimore, Wis.: Sophie Faulkner hit a grand slam, and Kylie Dresen went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and four runs as Fennimore routed Darlington and advanced to Monday’s WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal at Boscobel.
Wisconsin Heights 14, River Ridge 13 — At Mazomanie, Wis.: Wisconsin Heights outslugged the Timberwolves in a WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal.
Iowa City High 4-4, Dubuque Hempstead 2-6 — At Hempstead: Riley Dupont tripled and Lydia Ettema doubled in Game 1, but Iowa City High scored three runs in the sixth to claim the opener. Olivia Francois’ three-run homer and Brooke Hanson’s two-run double helped the Mustangs (6-2, 6-2 Mississippi Valley Conference) salvage a split at home.
Iowa City Liberty 9, Dubuque Senior 2 — At Wiegand Field: Emma Link had three of her team’s five hits as the Rams lost to the Lightning.
(Tuesday’s results)
Western Dubuque 5-2, Iowa City High 3-5 — At Farley, Iowa: Sydney Kennedy homered and allowed just one earned run in seven innings in the circle as the Bobcats earned a win in the opener. Kennedy and Sara Horsfield had two hits each in Game 2, but Iowa City High salvaged a split.
Bellevue Marquette 12-10, Maquoketa Valley 0-4 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Grace Tath had two hits, including a double, and earned the win in the circle as the Mohawks rolled in Game 1. Emma Callaghan went 3-for-4 with two doubles in the second game.
PREP BASEBALL
Dubuque Senior 10, West Delaware 8 — At Manchester, Iowa: Ben Hefel and Gavin Guns had two hits apiece as the Rams outlasted the Hawks.
(Tuesday’s results)
Dubuque Wahlert 8, Center Point-Urbana 2 — At Petrakis Park: The Golden Eagles scored four runs in the fourth and fifth innings to give Bryce Rudiger his first varsity pitching win. Jared Walter went 2-for-3 with a home run, triple and four RBIs, Landon Stoll and Garrett Kadolph had two hits each, and Tommy Specht also tripled in Wahlert’s 10-hit attack.
Dyersville Beckman 12, Wapsie Valley 2 (5 innings) — At Fairbank, Iowa: The Class 2A No. 6-ranked Trailblazers (8-5) made the most of seven hits and ended the game early with six-run outbursts in the second and fourth innings in the non-conference tilt.
Maquoketa 12-12, Vinton-Shellsburg 2-1 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: Kasey Coakley, Kannon Coakley and Daniel Coyle had two hits each, while Payton Mangler drove in four runs and Coyle had three RBIs for the Cardinals (6-4) in the opener. In the nightcap, Kannon Coakley went 3-for-3 with a triple, home run and four RBIs. Hunter Manning added a pair of hits.
West Branch 10, Bellevue 1 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Nick Deppe had the Comets’ lone hit and also drove in the only run. West Branch’s Lucas Pierce struck out 16 and walked two in the complete-game victory.
Crestwood 8, Clayton Ridge 0 — At Cresco, Iowa: Gabe Grabau and Anders Kittelson combined for a five-hitter to lead the Cadets to the victory.
Platteville 8-8, Fennimore 2-3 — At Platteville, Wis.: Isaac Coyier allowed two runs on three hits with eight strikeouts and one walk in leading the Hillmen in the opener. Adam Bird went 2-for-3 at the plate and Platteville stole seven bases. In the night cap, Cameron Key allowed three hits and fanned eight in five innings for Platteville. Davyn Edge went 3-for-3, and Noah Felder went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Blackhawks split — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Chase Fisher allowed just two earned runs over seven innings in the opener, but Prairie du Chien fell, 4-2, to Viroqua. Maddox Cejka, Jon Nicholson and Colton Thompson combined to deliver a strong pitching effort as the Blackhawks defeated Richland Center, 4-3, in the second game.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Placid 5, Monticello 0 — At Farley, Iowa: Marshall McCarty struck out 14, and Nick Elsinger tripled to lead the Pirates to victory in the Farley Tournament. Andrew Mescher and Greg Krous had two hits apiece for Monticello. Placid will play Farley in the second round.