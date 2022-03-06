A third straight Big Ten Conference title is still within reach.
No matter what, Iowa will have all 10 wrestlers competing at the NCAA Division I championships tournament, held March 17-19 in Detroit.
Iowa advanced Austin DeSanto (133), Jaydin Eierman (141) and Alex Marinelli (165) into tonight’s championship matches in Lincoln, Neb., with Tony Cassioppi’s semifinal still on deck when the TH went to press on Saturday night.
Iowa’s Max Murin (149) and Michael Kemerer (174) lost in the semifinals, while Drake Ayala (125), Kaleb Young (157), Abe Assad (184) and Jacob Warner (197) fought back on the consolation side to secure top-eight finishes.
The Hawkeyes were trailing Michigan in the team race, 109-102, following the 174 semifinals.
Purdue’s Max Lyon (184), a two-time Iowa Class 3A 182-pound state champion (2016-17) from Western Dubuque, lost his first two matches, but was still alive for a trip to nationals. Lyon needs to win his first match in the ninth-place bracket to clinch a top-12 finish.
Rutgers’ Boone McDermott (285), a 2018 Iowa Class 2A state champion from Dubuque Wahlert, lost his opener, won by injury default in the consolation first round, but lost again in the consolation second round. The top nine heavyweights advance to nationals; McDermott needs to win the six-wrestler ninth-place bracket to qualify.
Wisconsin’s Eric Barnett (125) and Austin Gomez (149) will wrestle in the finals while Dean Hamiti (165) secured his spot at nationals through wrestlebacks.
Illinois’ Lucas Byrd (133), Zac Braunagel (184) and Luke Luffman (285) clinched top-eight finishes and trips to nationals.
Panthers send trio to finals — Northern Iowa’s Brody Teske (125), Kyle Biscoglia (133) and Parker Keckeisen (184) reached the finals of the Big 12 Conference championships in Tulsa, Okla. Iowa State’s David Carr will also be wrestling for a Big 12 title.
Northern Iowa’s Derek Holschlag (157) and Lance Runyon (174) also secured tickets to the national tournament.
Carr was one of six Cyclones to clinch trips to nationals.
Iowa State’s Ramazan Attasauov (133), Ian Parker (141), Joel Devine (174), Yonger Bastida (197) ans Sam Schuyler (285) clinched automatic qualifier status.
Ramirez an All-American — Iowa Central’s Josh Ramirez, a 2018 state champion from Dubuque Wahlert who also won three state titles in Louisiana, won a 6-0 decision over Iowa Western’s Grant Lyman in the 165-pound seventh-place match at the National Junior College Athletic Association championships in Council Bluffs, Iowa.