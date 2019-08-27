EPWORTH, Iowa — That’s one heck of a way to start the season.
Dubuque Hempstead received a gut check right out of the gate courtesy of Western Dubuque on Tuesday night, as the two programs battled back-and-forth in a thrilling Mississippi Valley Conference contest to open up the season.
The new-look Mustangs survived a thrilling rally from the Bobcats, powered by Corinne Meier’s 19 kills and Laney Herman’s 21 assists in a 25-17, 19-25, 25-20, 22-25, 15-7 victory at Western Dubuque High School.
“Going into it we didn’t know what to expect, and whether or not we could unleash all of the potential that we have,” Hempstead first-year coach Jacque Arensdorf said. “But it was a pretty amazing ride tonight.”
The Mustangs (1-0) entered the season without all-state hitter Jada Wills, who transferred to Dyersville Beckman in the offseason following the resignation of coach Travis Wills. Meier, a 5-foot-11 junior, figures to pick up a lot of the attacks that are up for grabs, but it’s shaping up to be a team effort from the lineup this fall.
“We’re taking the challenge and kind of running with it,” Meier said. “We love each other so much as a team and we’ll do anything for each other. We have such good team chemistry and play so well as a team. I think we’re going to do good things this year.”
Hempstead controlled the opening set against the Bobcats, before WD answered in kind and led throughout the second to tie the match at 1-1. In a tight third set, Leah Moeller helped break an 18-18 tie with a kill and a pretty tip shot, before Meier lowered the boom to finish off a 25-20 victory and a 2-1 advantage.
“I think that they’re really stepping up to the challenge and are embracing that team chemistry,” Arensdorf said. “I think we have some key players that are really stepping up in the leadership roles and bringing the team together. On top of that, getting us that mental toughness so that we can endure in these five-set wins.”
Things were looking pretty for the Mustangs in Set 4 when they blazed out to a 10-1 lead. But things turned when Hempstead committed several attack errors and the Bobcats rallied, and four straight errors by the Mustangs saw WD take a 24-22 lead. Madison Maahs — who finished with a game-high 41 assists — executed a perfect drop shot to complete WD’s rally and force a fifth set.
“Win or lose, anytime you go five sets it’s a good match,” Bobcats coach Megan Scherrman said. “It was good to see our girls fight the way they did, but you’ve got to make your serves. I told them in the locker room that they’re fighters. There are times when they’re just ballers. There was no point tonight when I thought they were going to give up or leave that court without fighting and they did. They fought for every point.”
The Mustangs found a way to regroup after the shocking setback, and led from the opening serve of the final set. Meier delivered a pair of kills and had a hand in three straight blocks to keep the Bobcats at bay.
“I think our mentality was that we took it to five (sets), we might as well win it at this point,” Meier said. “Our fans came to watch us win and we’re not going to take it to five and lose. We played as a team and everyone was confident.”
Maddie Harris fronted WD with 13 kills. Moeller added four aces for the Mustangs, who got just the type of challenge they wanted to open the season.
“Energy for one,” Arensdorf said of the key in the deciding set. “Learning that you can make a couple mistakes and still come back with your team and make a run. When one’s falling behind a little bit, you come in together and get that momentum back. That’s what won them their first two games and they just needed to remind themselves that they can finish it as a team.”