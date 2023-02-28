Max Burkholder understands the importance of bringing his ‘A’ game every time he steps onto the ice during the United States Hockey League stretch run.
The 5-foot-8, 175-pound defenseman from Chaska, Minn., certainly came through for the Dubuque Fighting Saints this weekend. He tallied two goals, two assists, a plus-2 rating and eight shots as the Saints swept a home-and-home series from the last-place Madison Capitols.
On Monday, the USHL named him as its defenseman of the week for the second time this season and first since late November.
“Obviously, in our conference, any win is a big win at this point in the season, no matter where the team you’re playing is in the standings,” Burkholder, 19, said. “You have to have that mindset going into every weekend, and you can’t afford to overlook anybody. Every team in this league has good players and good coaching, and they’re all capable of winning on any given night. If you don’t come ready to play, you’re not going to get those (standings) points. That’s what makes this such a great league.
“Down the stretch here, you really have to be dialed in and ready to go at all times. And, just as importantly, you have to be focused on your recovery days, too. You have to keep your body and your mind right so you’re ready to go to work.”
And few players work as hard as the Colorado College recruit.
In his third full season with the Saints, Burkholder has reached career highs with 14 goals, 23 points and 37 points to go along with 35 penalty minutes and a plus-6 rating. The alternate captain shares the league lead for goals among defensemen.
“Max makes such a big difference in our room every day just in how hard he competes,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “Guys are leaders in different ways, but when your best players are also your hardest workers in practice, its usually a good sign for your group.
“Every day, any drill where there’s any kind of competition, he’s getting after it with the guys, he’s getting into people and he’s making it hard on his teammates … in a positive way. With that kind of effort, its hard for the other guys not to follow suit and work hard, and that carries over to the games. Max is super skilled, but he amplifies that with how hard he plays.”
Burkholder also played a key role in the Saints’ rally from a 3-0 deficit on Saturday before pulling out a 4-3 overtime win in Madison. He assisted on a power play goal late in the second period to help jump-start the rally, then scored a goal 2:55 into the third to get the Saints within a goal.
“It’s a sign of a great player when you can contribute big plays and big goals when your team really needs it,” MacDonald said. “When we needed our best players to be our best players, he definitely stepped up.”
The Saints (22-17-3-1) sit in fifth place in the USHL’s Eastern Conference with 19 games remaining in the regular season. They trail second-place Green Bay by seven points and lead sixth-place Cedar Rapids by a single point heading into tonight’s home game against conference-leading Chicago.
“We’re in a good spot,” Burkholder said. “Obviously, we’re chasing some teams and Cedar Rapids is on our tails. But, if we put our heads down and get to work, we’ll give ourselves a chance to make a run.”
