The Dubuque Fighting Saints’ Max Burkholer fires a shot during a recent game at Dubuque Ice Arena. On Monday, he collected the USHL defenseman of the week award for the second time this season.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

Max Burkholder understands the importance of bringing his ‘A’ game every time he steps onto the ice during the United States Hockey League stretch run.

The 5-foot-8, 175-pound defenseman from Chaska, Minn., certainly came through for the Dubuque Fighting Saints this weekend. He tallied two goals, two assists, a plus-2 rating and eight shots as the Saints swept a home-and-home series from the last-place Madison Capitols.

